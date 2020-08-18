New York adds Alaska, Delaware to state travel advisory

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

New York state on Tuesday added Alaska and Delaware to its mandatory quarantine order for incoming travelers.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus travel advisory, individuals traveling to New York, Connecticut or New Jersey from COVID-19 hotspot states must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. The order now impacts 33 states, along with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Cuomo did not remove any states from the travel advisory Tuesday.

New York state had removed Alaska and Delaware from its travel advisory list earlier this month.

The change to the travel advisory comes less than a week before classes at Syracuse University start Aug. 24. SU students from COVID-19 hotspot states must self-quarantine in New York or another non-hotspot state for two weeks before being allowed on campus.

If a student’s state is added to the travel advisory less than two weeks before their scheduled move-in day, they must start fall semester classes online and can only transition to in-person courses once they complete the 14-day quarantine.

New York state also added Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands to its travel order less than two weeks before the start of SU’s semester.