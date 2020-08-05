Here is what you need to know about move-in day and quarantine

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Before they can attend in-person classes, Syracuse University students from coronavirus hotspots must quarantine.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory, individuals traveling to New York state from 34 states and Puerto Rico must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. SU announced July 20 that students returning from hotspots must pay to quarantine prior to the start of classes.

While first-year and transfer students can pay to quarantine in their dorms, returning students must secure quarantine housing, food and other needs for the two-week period on their own.

As the Aug. 10 deadline to start a mandatory quarantine draws closer, here’s a rundown of what the quarantine requirement entails, how you can comply with it and what you can expect while in quarantine:

What does New York state’s quarantine requirement entail?

Individuals entering New York, Connecticut or New Jersey from any of the designated hotspots must self-quarantine in those three states or another non-hotspot state. Travelers who defy the order will face penalties that include a $2,000 fine.

To effectively quarantine, a person or group of people must have a separate living space with its own bathroom, according to the New York state website. Individuals in quarantine should not enter public spaces or leave the space where they are quarantining, and they should have food and necessary supplies delivered.

Those who are flying to New York from a hotspot must fill out a traveler form, which is distributed prior to boarding or disembarking flights to and from the state. Leaving the airport without filling out the form may result in a $2,000 fine.

What does the requirement mean for returning SU students?

Those returning to SU from hotspot states must secure housing off-campus—in a hotel, Airbnb, or, as one SU official suggested, a campground. SU has said it would be “logistically impossible” to monitor returning students quarantining on campus in addition to first-year and transfer students.

Returning students must begin their quarantine at least 14 days prior to their scheduled move-in date. SU has slated move-in dates for returning students living on campus for Aug. 20 to 23.

Students from hotspots must provide documentation to SU verifying they completed the quarantine requirement.

The university has said it will rely on an “honor system” in verifying that students completed the quarantine. Students who lie about completing the requirement could face a Code of Student Conduct violation in accordance with SU’s Stay Safe Pledge.

What are my options if I’m not quarantining on campus?

SU has partnered with 37 hotels in the Syracuse area to offer reduced rates for students who have to quarantine at their own expense. For a 14-night quarantine, the total cost of quarantining in a reduced-rate hotel ranges from about $700 to upwards of $1250.

Students who can’t afford to quarantine off campus may be eligible for emergency financial support. Returning students may also stay with family or friends in non-hotspot states.

Rental sites such as Airbnb and VRBO are another option for returning students who choose not to stay in a hotel. Students who plan to live off campus may also complete their quarantine in off-campus housing.

Do I have to receive coronavirus testing in quarantine?

All students must submit a negative COVID-19 test less than 10 days prior to their arrival on campus. Students returning from hotspot states must receive testing during their mandatory quarantine.

Students can purchase a mail-in COVID-19 test from SU for $49, although they are not required to use it if other rapid testing options are readily available.

Are returning students living on campus expected to bring all their belongings with them to quarantine?

The university has encouraged quarantining students to bring only essential items that will last them for the first few weeks of the semester. Other personal belongings can be shipped to a student’s residence hall beginning Aug. 10.

What if my state is added to the travel advisory less than 14 days before the start of classes?

If a student’s state is added to the hotspot list within two weeks of their move-in date, that student will have to begin their classes online while quarantining off campus. Students from hotsposts will not be allowed on campus if they do not complete the 14-day quarantine.

How can I get groceries and other necessities during quarantine?

In accordance with New York state guidelines, students in quarantine will have to either bring food and necessary supplies with them to quarantine or will need to have them delivered.

Whether SU will provide any food services or resources to returning students who quarantine off campus at their own expense is unclear.