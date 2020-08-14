Lawsuit claims SU overlooked former employee Conrad Mainwaring’s sex abuse

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Editor’s note: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault.

A man who claims former Syracuse University student and Olympic athlete Conrad Mainwaring sexually abused him sued the university Thursday for negligence.

The lawsuit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, alleges that SU allowed an individual with “a lengthy history of sexually abusing young boys and men” to hold several positions on campus and “gain unfettered access to students, prospective students, visitors and children without proper supervision and training.”

Consistent with university policy, SU does not comment on active litigation, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement to The Daily Orange.

Mainwaring, who was a graduate student at SU in the 1980s, has been accused of molesting at least seven SU students during his time on campus, according to an ESPN investigation released in August 2019. At least 14 men in the Syracuse area have accused Mainwaring of abuse, including at least seven local high school students.

The plaintiff, who is named in the suit as “John Doe” to protect his identity, claims that Mainwaring molested him in an empty university classroom during a campus tour in 1981. Mainwaring told the then 17-year-old he could introduce him to SU’s track and basketball teams and make him a better athlete by demonstrating various training techniques.

Under the guise of demonstrating the techniques, Mainwaring fondled and molested the plaintiff while he placed his arm around the plaintiff’s neck, the suit claims. Mainwaring told the plaintiff that he had performed the same “training” on many students and prospective athletes, it alleges.

Mainwaring attempted to sexually abuse the plaintiff again a year later, after the plaintiff had enrolled at SU, but the plaintiff refused and escaped, the suit claims.

“The abuse I suffered was traumatic, and I continue to struggle with the effects of the abuse to this day,” the plaintiff wrote in an affidavit. “Additionally, Mainwaring’s sexual abuse and assault robbed me of confidence, which affected all aspects of my life, including my professional career and romantic relationships.”

The lawsuit alleges that Mainwaring succeeded in sexually assaulting the plaintiff “only because of the negligence” of the university. SU officials “knew or should have known” that Mainwaring had sexually abused or would sexually abuse students, prospective students, visitors and children on campus, the suit claims.

The plaintiff is seeking damages for the trauma the assault caused.

Two other men who have also accused Mainwaring of assaulting them at SU sued the university in February. Their cases are ongoing.

Many of Mainwaring’s victims were members of his “squad,” a group of students and young males whom he coached and advised, ESPN reported.

SU said it first learned of allegations against Mainwaring in February 2019. The university acknowledged he was a graduate student in the 1980s and worked in the university’s dorms. It is unclear whether Mainwaring was ever contracted as a coach at SU.

As of August 2019, the university had hired an external law firm to conduct a review of the allegations, according to Chancellor Kent Syverud.

Mainwaring also kept office hours as a counselor at Nottingham High School, about two miles from SU, where he met and allegedly abused minors, ESPN reported. Syracuse City School District officials found no records of him being a staff member or volunteer at the high school.

After his five years in SU, Mainwaring worked 40 miles away at Colgate University from 1985 to 1987 in the university’s admissions office, according to ESPN’s report.

No charges have been filed against Mainwaring in Syracuse. He could not be prosecuted for abusing the underage boys because the incidents happened too long ago, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told Syracuse.com in August 2019.

New York’s 2019 Child Victims Act extended the statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims in the state from age 23 to 55. The law also suspends the statute of limitations until Jan. 14, 2021, allowing any victim of childhood sexual abuse to bring a claim against the individuals and institutions responsible for their abuse.