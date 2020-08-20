Syracuse extends Athletic Director John Wildhack’s contract through 2025

Syracuse has extended Director of Athletics John Wildhack’s contract through the next five years, the University announced in a news release. Wildhack’s contract now runs through mid-2025.

“Syracuse University is very pleased with John’s performance as director of athletics, and I am delighted that he will continue to lead our programs through 2025,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in the release. “He has elevated our program in many ways, on and off the playing fields and inside and outside the classroom.”

An alumnus of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Wildhack has been the Orange’s Director of Athletics since 2016, after he returned to SU from ESPN. Syverud praised the academic success of SU athletes under Wildhack’s stewardship, as the Orange have achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 throughout Wildhack’s tenure.

With Wildhack at the helm, Syracuse has won 23 conference championships, while the football program also won its 16th bowl game with a victory over West Virginia in the 2018 Camping World Bowl.

“I am thankful for the support of Chancellor Syverud and the Board of Trustees. It has been an exciting four years, and I look forward to what Syracuse Athletics will achieve in the years ahead,” Wildhack said. “It is a privilege to work with our outstanding coaches, a wonderful staff and our talented student-athletes.”