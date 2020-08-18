Illinois transfer Alan Griffin granted immediate eligibility

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse basketball got a boost Tuesday when the NCAA granted immediate eligibility to transfer Alan Griffin.

Griffin, who spent the past two years at Illinois, is expected to be a main contributor in 2020-21 for the Orange. He averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds last season with the Illini, and he has been taking summer classes and participating in offseason workouts, according to SU.

“I’m very relieved to have that taken care of,” Griffin said in the team’s release. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I came to Syracuse.”

The 6-foot-5 Ossining, New York product’s best attribute is his 3-point stroke. He led Illinois with a 41.6% mark from deep. Griffin scored efficiently off the bench last year, leading his high school coach to say he has “a chance to be a star.”

Guards Buddy Boeheim and Joseph Girard III, as well as forward Marek Dolezaj and center Bourama Sidibe, are returning to Syracuse. Last year’s leading scorer, Elijah Hughes, declared for the NBA Draft.