Here’s how coronavirus testing and contact tracing at SU will work
Nabeeha Anwar and Katelyn Marcy
Between quarantine and isolation procedures, contact tracing, and testing for students before, during and after their arrival on campus, SU’s coronavirus response can seem like a lot to process.
The Daily Orange has you covered. Now that classes have officially started, here’s a breakdown of what exactly SU’s coronavirus containment strategy looks like for the fall semester.
Graphics by Nabeeha Anwar and Katelyn Marcy:
Published on August 25, 2020 at 9:36 pm
Contact Chris: cjhippen@syr.edu