Dear readers,

Faced with many of the same challenges as newsrooms across the country, The Daily Orange has spent the summer finding ways to prepare and adapt to the uncertainty of the fall semester.

As a cost-saving measure, The D.O.’s Board of Directors voted unanimously earlier this month to cut its Wednesday print edition for the fall semester. The decision is temporary, and one that comes as advertising losses continue during the pandemic.

But don’t worry: we will still publish two print editions, on Monday and Thursday, every week beginning Aug. 24. Our staff will produce online-only content in place of the Wednesday paper, in addition to the online content we post throughout the week. You’ll also be able to listen to our podcasts, find us on social media and receive our newsletter straight to your inbox.

No matter how often you can pick up a copy of The D.O., our staff will continue to produce indispensable reporting that serves the Syracuse University and greater Syracuse community. Local, in-depth journalism has never been more important, and our devotion to keeping you informed remains steadfast.

As major news organizations have faced their own budget shortfalls this summer, we also recognized our financial needs. This decision, while difficult, will ensure The D.O. is in good financial standing for the spring semester and next academic year. The D.O. is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from SU, and we instead rely on advertising revenue and donations to sustain operations.

We thank you for your continued support throughout this pandemic. If able, consider donating to further support our ability to produce journalism that informs and moves you.

The Wednesday print cut for this fall comes two years after The D.O. permanently cut its Tuesday print edition in favor of a “digital night” for Monday production. We recognize that print won’t last forever, and our transition to a digital-only newsroom is inevitable.

As each class of SU students grows more digitally-oriented, The D.O. is working to advance its digital content and website infrastructure. We strive to meet our readers where they’re at, and for college students, that is on their phones and through social media.

In the spring, during the onset of the pandemic, we promised to continue our coverage as classes moved online. Our staff produced more stories viewed by more people than in any summer in recent memory. That work was done completely online, with our reporters and editors scattered across the country.

We don’t know how long we will be on campus this fall, or if we’ll see residential instruction return in the spring. The D.O. is the same student-run news organization in any format, whether in print or online. Our staff might not always be in Syracuse, but we remain committed to bringing essential content to our readers.

Thanks for your support,

Casey Darnell, editor-in-chief 2020-21

Emma Folts, managing editor 2020-21