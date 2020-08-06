Cooper Dawson becomes first Syracuse football player to opt-out of season

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Cooper Dawson, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, won’t play in 2020 due to concerns of COVID-19.

Dawson is the first known Syracuse athlete to opt out. In a July 30 press conference, Director of Athletics John Wildhack said SU will honor the scholarship of any athlete who isn’t comfortable playing because of the pandemic.

Due to concerns of Covid in the upcoming fall, I’ve chosen to opt-out for the 2020 football season. I wish all my teammates the best of luck this upcoming season🧡 — Cooper Dawson (@Cooper15Dawson) August 6, 2020

Dawson, a 3-star prospect from Charleston, South Carolina, redshirted last season. He was an ACC honor roll selection and a member of the Syracuse Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for both of his freshman semesters. In high school, he was ranked a top-25 player in South Carolina by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals.

Dawson is also the vice president of Uplifting Athletes, an organization that takes action against and raises awareness for rare diseases through sport.

In late July, Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner became the first known FBS player to publicly announce he won’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19. A day later, expected first round pick Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech opted out. At least 11 FBS players have publicly opted out.

“Our student-athletes, they want to play,” Wildhack said. “They want to compete. And we were very clear with all of our student athletes and our head coaches, with their families, their parents: If anybody felt uncomfortable coming back, they didn’t have to come back.”