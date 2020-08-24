Chancellor Syverud welcomes students for fall 2020 semester

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Chancellor Kent Syverud discussed in a video message Monday the responsibility of students for protecting the health of the Syracuse University community.

In his two-minute welcome message, Syverud addressed both students returning to campus for in-person courses and those taking classes remotely. His speech also focused centered on the challenges the university has faced in preparing to reopen campus.

“This semester is unlike anything any of us has ever experienced,” Syverud said. “But it is a challenge I know we can take on together.”

Students’ behavior will determine whether campus can remain open through the semester, Syverud said. Choosing not to wear masks or social distance will result in students being sent home.

SU faculty, staff and students have all adapted to the circumstances to make campus reopening possible, Syverud said. He thanked everyone who helped put together the university’s reopening plans for the fall semester.

“The Orange family has in the past risen to challenges and succeeded together,” he said.