Cardio and weights areas at the Barnes Center to reopen Monday

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Weight lifting and cardio spaces at the Barnes Center at The Arch will reopen in time for the first day of Syracuse University classes.

SU had initially planned to keep most recreation areas at the Barnes Center and all satellite gyms closed in accordance with New York state guidelines. Gov. Andrew Cuomo partially lifted those guidelines earlier this week, permitting gyms in the state to reopen at 33% capacity and with social distancing measures in place.

In addition to the track, cardio spaces and weight rooms, students will also be allowed to use the climbing wall, pool and Esports Room at the Barnes Center. The basketball courts will remain closed.

All SU satellite fitness centers, except for Ernie Davis Fitness Center, will remain closed after normal operations resume at the Barnes Center.

In order to use recreation services, SU students must make reservations through the university’s Wellness Portal and complete an online daily health screening. Reservations for weight and cardio areas are limited to 90 minutes.

Students must wipe down equipment before and after they use it and remain six feet apart at all times, or 10 feet apart during fitness classes.

SU will continue to hold in-person outdoor fitness classes with a maximum of 25 people and allow students to make reservations to participate in outdoor cardio and weight activities located on the Women’s Building field.

Students who use the Esports rooms will have 90-minute time slots. SU will use an ultraviolet cleaning system on the keyboards and headsets and will disinfect stations after use.

The Tennity Ice Skating Pavilion, Drumlins Country Club and the Crowley Family MindSpa will reopen, but Otto’s Juice Box will remain closed until further notice.