Camp Notes: Tommy DeVito, Chris Elmore detail decision to not opt out

The media won’t have access to Syracuse’s training camp practices this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the football team is organizing regular Zoom interviews with head coach Dino Babers and select players while also providing film from the Ensley Athletic Center. With “Camp Notes,” The Daily Orange’s beat reporters bring the latest news, observations and analysis as the Orange gear up for an unprecedented 2020 season. Follow along here and on Twitter.

Only a few months before the season, Chris Elmore was undecided about playing for Syracuse in 2020.

The risks were obvious: Long-term effects of COVID-19 are unknown. Elmore could play, but might become severely ill and impact his future in football. He could opt out, but then wouldn’t have the opportunity for a strong season — reaching the radars of NFL scouts.

“I was just like ‘Ah, is this something I really want to go through, especially my last year?’” Elmore, a senior defensive lineman and tight end, said in a virtual press conference on Aug 11. “Just talking it over with my family, we’re all for it until I can’t play no more.

“(My decision) was really just thinking about what would I do. I would be going home, right now going home really isn’t an option for me.”

Quarterback Tommy DeVito’s decision wasn’t as complicated. Despite an ESPN report that multiple Big Ten players who had previously tested positive are now suffering from Myocarditis — a rare heart condition — the redshirt junior confirmed that he’s “here to play” and nothing would change his mind.

This comes one day after DeVito released a statement on Twitter, saying that the Orange are “ready for whatever comes next” — whether that be a full season, postponement to the spring or cancellation. DeVito spoke with other players in the Atlantic Coast Conference, asking about their protocols and how their coaches were approaching practices amid a pandemic.

“Talking to coaches, teammates, family and friends, I felt like I wanted to post something,” DeVito said. “I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted to do so I took a couple days and got my thoughts together. I don’t want to say I do/don’t want to play because there’s guys on the team that do and don’t.”

Defensive lineman Cooper Dawson has already decided to sit out the 2020 season, and head coach Dino Babers said on Aug. 6 that others were “pending.” Elmore and DeVito aren’t included in those names, and fully committed to playing in the upcoming season.

Other players, even those who don’t plan to opt out, hold similar concerns. The team’s leadership council — which DeVito is a member of — presented Babers with a list of topics before the first day of training camp on Aug. 6. Players didn’t practice that day, instead holding team meetings, some of which included Director of Athletics John Wildhack.

Elmore elaborated on the decision to not practice on Aug. 6, citing concerns about playing other schools who may not be testing as much as Syracuse. DeVito also confirmed that the decision was coronavirus-related.

“We know what we’re doing on our end,” Elmore said. “It concerned a lot of guys because guys are worried about going down somewhere else, and their testing protocols might not be the same as ours. They might have a guy who might be on the field with corona and we contract this somehow where we come back and now it’s on the team.”

Elmore said that the decision to host Liberty as the Orange’s lone nonconference opponent, was not a part of the discussion. Liberty is not requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 when returning to campus, according to a proposed operations plan submitted to the Virginia state government for approval in July. The school also stayed open in April, even after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam instituted a stay-at-home order.

But for now, all the Orange are preparing as if they’ll travel to Chapel Hill in a month for their season-opener — even as other conferences around the country begin to cancel.