Barnes Center, Ernie Davis fitness centers to reopen with new safety protocols

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University students and staff will have to follow strict safety procedures at the Barnes Center at the Arch when the facility reopens its recreation areas on Monday.

The university initially planned to keep most recreation areas at the Barnes Center and all its satellite gyms closed in accordance with state orders. Gov. Andrew Cuomo mostly lifted those restrictions last week, limiting gym capacity to 33% and implementing strict social distancing guidelines.

In response to Cuomo’s decision, SU announced it would open the Barnes Center’s track, cardio spaces and weight rooms, in addition to the climbing wall, pool and Esports room. The facility’s basketball courts will remain closed. The Ernie Davis gym will also reopen, while all other SU satellite gyms remain closed.

SU will require students using the reopened recreation spaces to disinfect equipment after using it, wear masks at all times and practice social distancing. Students must also make reservations to use recreational spaces through the Barnes Center’s Wellness Portal and complete a daily online health screening before arriving at the facility.

Students using SU’s fitness facilities must also remain 10 feet apart while using equipment and during fitness classes.

Cuomo mandated that all reopening fitness centers have strong ventilation systems. As one of the newest facilities on campus, the Barnes Center exceeds air filtration requirements, according to the Barnes Center website.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday that indoor gyms in the county can reopen on Monday, and group fitness classes can resume. The county is prepared to inspect all gyms within two weeks after their reopening, as required by the state, he said.

With the Barnes Center available, the university had less of an incentive to reopen its other satellite fitness centers, said Shannon Feeney Andre, director of communications and media relations for student affairs.

“Once opened, we saw significant usage of the Barnes Center and decreased usage across satellite centers,” she said. “Ernie Davis Fitness Center will remain open as it provides the largest, most comprehensive satellite fitness center.”

Students will have limited time slots to use some of the Barnes Centers’ recreation spaces. Reservations for weight and cardio areas are limited to 90 minutes, SU said. Between time slots, SU staff will clean and disinfect equipment.

The university will also use an ultraviolet cleaning system on its check-in computers and Esports room equipment, and will install plexiglass at the reception and customer service windows. Students will have to swipe their SU ID when they enter and exit the Barnes Center.

SU will also hold in-person outdoor fitness classes with a maximum of 25 people and allow students to use recreational facilities located on the Women’s Building field.