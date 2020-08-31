Guest Column

Editor’s Note: The 268 names listed below this statement represent those who have signed the statement as of Aug. 31. A complete list of signees is available here.

We, the undersigned members of the faculty and staff of Syracuse University, express our solidarity and support to all Syracuse students, staff, and faculty from China and with Chinese heritage. Our campus culture is deeply enriched by your presence and you are an integral part of our community. We strongly condemn any speech that aims to marginalize and demean the Chinese community on and off campus, such as that recently reported by The Daily Orange.

We are deeply disturbed that a faculty colleague has engaged in such hateful statements that feed into the recent wave of Sinophobia. Such statements do not, in any way, reflect the views and attitudes of the overwhelming majority of Syracuse University faculty, who stand united in fostering an inclusive campus climate during these trying times.

Signed:

