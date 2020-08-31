Guest Column

Over 250 SU faculty and staff sign statement in support of Chinese students

Elizabeth Billman | Staff Photographer

By Our Readers

Editor’s Note: The 268 names listed below this statement represent those who have signed the statement as of Aug. 31. A complete list of signees is available here.

We, the undersigned members of the faculty and staff of Syracuse University, express our solidarity and support to all Syracuse students, staff, and faculty from China and with Chinese heritage. Our campus culture is deeply enriched by your presence and you are an integral part of our community. We strongly condemn any speech that aims to marginalize and demean the Chinese community on and off campus, such as that recently reported by The Daily Orange.

We are deeply disturbed that a faculty colleague has engaged in such hateful statements that feed into the recent wave of Sinophobia. Such statements do not, in any way, reflect the views and attitudes of the overwhelming majority of Syracuse University faculty, who stand united in fostering an inclusive campus climate during these trying times.

 

Signed:

Robert Rubinstein Distinguished Professor Anthropology
Theresa Singleton Professor Anthropology
Jiong Abingo Wu Assistant Professor Architecture
Ling Gao LeBeau Associate Director of International Student Success Arts & Sciences/Maxwell
Zhen Ma Assistant Professor Biomedical and Chemical Engineering
James Henderson Associate Professor Biomedical and Chemical Engineering
Ameya Narkar Postdoctoral Scholar Biomedical and Chemical Engineering
Suresh Santanam Associate Professor Biomedical and Chemical Engineering
Dacheng Ren Professor, Interim Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Programs Biomedical and Chemical Engineering
Wei Gao Associate Director Center for International Services
Jesse Kerns Program Coordinator Center for Sustainable Community Solutions
Melissa Young Assistant Director Center for Sustainable Community Solutions
Martha K Diede Director Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence
Elizabeth Carter Assistant Professor Civil and Environmental Engineering/Earth and Environmental Sciences
Chris E. Johnson Professor, Associate Provost Civil and Environmental Engineering
Nicholas Clarke Administrative Assistant Civil and Environmental Engineering
Mario Montesdeoca Laboratory Manager Civil and Environmental Engineering
Andria Costello Staniec Associate Professor, Dept. Chair Civil and Environmental Engineering
Zhao Qin Assistant Professor Civil and Environmental Engineering
Cameron R. Cumberland (柯智明) Staff Researcher Civil and Environmental Engineering
Dawit Negussey Professor Civil and Environmental Engineering
Teng Zeng Assistant Professor Civil and Environmental Engineering
Shobha Bhatia Professor Civil and Environmental Engineering
Mary Szto Teaching Professor College of Law
Shubha Ghosh Professor College of Law
Michael Schwartz Associate Professor College of Law
Arlene Kanter Professor College of Law
Andrew Horsfall Assistant Dean of International Programs College of Law
Shelby Bergen Administrative Assistant College of Law
Dominick Danna Adjunct Faculty College of Law
Mary Helen McNeal Professor College of Law
Joel Whitney Director of Information Technology College of Law
Jenny Breen Associate Professor College of Law
Suzette Meléndez Teaching Professor College of Law
Kathleen Feyh Assistant Teaching Professor Communication & Rhetorical Studies
Tao Wen Assistant Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Zunli Lu Associate Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Tripti Bhattacharya Assistant Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Christopher Junium Associate Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Suzanne Baldwin Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Christa Kelleher Assistant Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Melissa Chipman Assistant Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Robert Moucha Associate Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Linda Ivany Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Paul Fitzgerald Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Daniel Curewitz Associate Teaching Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Samuel Tuttle Assistant Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Jay Thomas Assistant Professor Earth and Environmental Sciences
Abdulaziz Shifa Assistant Professor Economics
Alfonso Flores-Lagunes Professor Economics
Harold F. Mattson Jr. Professor Emeritus Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Yuzhe Tang Assistant Professor Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Animesh Yadav Research Assistant Professor Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Biao Chen Professor Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Wenliang Du Professor Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Pramod K Varshney Distinguished Professor Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Ferdinando Fioretto Assistant Professor Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Cynthia Bromka-Skafidas Administrative Assistant Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Shiu-Kai Chin Professor Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Can Isik Professor Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Hong Martel Part Time Instructor Engineering & Computer Science
Chris Barbera Communications Coordinator Engineering & Computer Science
Chilukuri K. Mohan Professor Engineering & Computer Science
Riyad Aboutaha Senior Associate Dean Engineering & Computer Science
Maria Marceau Director of Student Records Engineering & Computer Science
Derek K. Pooley Student Success Advisor Engineering & Computer Science
Shikha Nangia Associate Professor Engineering & Computer Science
Nadeem Ghani Adjunct Faculty Engineering & Computer Science
Marjory Baruch Part Time Associate Professor Engineering & Computer Science
Barbara Witek Event Coordinator Engineering & Computer Science
LeAnne Shaler Career Advisor Engineering & Computer Science
Anand M. Samuel Career Advisor Engineering & Computer Science
Jim Spoelstra Director of Information Technology Engineering & Computer Science
Peter W Plumley Research Associate Professor Engineering & Computer Science
Matthew Hanley IT Analyst Engineering & Computer Science
Cole Smith Dean Engineering & Computer Science
Sarah Mack Director, Student Success Advising Engineering & Computer Science
Heather Flaherty Administrative Assistant Engineering & Computer Science
Thong Dang Professor Engineering & Computer Science
Svetoslava Todorova Professor of Practice Engineering & Computer Science
Mary Beth Monroe Assistant Professor Engineering & Computer Science
Christopher J. Maldonado Career Advisor Engineering & Computer Science
Jay K Lee Professor Engineering & Computer Science
Dennis P. Joyce Adjunct Faculty Engineering & Computer Science
Terrie Monto Administrative Assistant Engineering & Computer Science Dean’s Office
Mary K Murphy Director Budget, Administration, Bus Analytics Engineering & Computer Science Dean’s Office
Kathleen M. Joyce Assistant Dean for Student Recruitment Engineering & Computer Science Dean’s Office
Yoanna Ferrara Director for Research, Grad Programs & Corporate Relations Engineering & Computer Science Dean’s Office
Crystal Bartolovich Associate Professor English
Roger Hallas Associate Professor English
Patricia Roylance Associate Professor English
Rhyse Curtis Independent Graduate Instructor English
Jules Gibbs Part Time Faculty English
Morgan Shaw Ph.D. Student, Teaching Assistant English
Aley O’Mara Ph.D. Candidate, Community-Engaged Humanities Research Assistant English
Silvio Torres-Saillant Professor English
Will Scheibel Associate Professor English
Coran Klaver Associate Professor, Chair English
Terri A.G. Zollo Graduate Studies Administrator English Graduate Studies Office
Christopher Kennedy Professor English/Creative Writing
Matthew Kwan Grzecki Assistant Teaching Professor English/Creative Writing
Teddy Allor M.F.A. Candidate, Instructor English/Creative Writing
Ying Lin Director of Research Enrollment Management
Jared Whear Ph.D. Candidate Geography
Andre Ortega Assistant Professor Geography
Sharon Moran Affiliated Faculty Geography
Mirella Pretell Gomero Ph.D. Student, Teaching Assistant Geography
Akemi Inamoto Ph.D. Student, Teaching Assistant Geography
Madeleine Hamlin Ph.D. Student, Teaching Assistant Geography
Tina Catania Ph.D. Candidate Geography
Carlo Sica Part Time Instructor Geography
Tod Rutherford Professor Geography
Katie MacDonald Ph.D. Student, Teaching Assistant Geography
Xiwei Guo Ph.D. Student, Teaching Assistant Geography
Timur Hammond Assistant Professor Geography
Jacob Bendix Professor Geography
Matt Huber Associate Professor Geography
Sohrob Aslamy Ph.D. Candidate Geography
Jane Read Associate Professor Geography and the Environment
Tom Perreault Professor, Chair Geography and the Environment
Anne E. Mosher Associate Professor, Chair Geography/Citizenship and Civil Engagement
Margaret Susan Thompson Associate Professor History
Gladys McCormick Associate Professor History
Colleen Cameron Professor of Practice Human Development and Family Science
Margaret Usdansky Research Associate Professor Human Development and Family Science
Kamala Ramadoss Associate Professor Human Development and Family Science
Matt Mulvaney Associate Professor Human Development and Family Science
Jing Lei Professor, Chair Instructional Design, Development & Evaluation
Anne Leone Assistant Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Emma Ticio Associate Professor, Chair Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Kathryn Hayes M.A Student, Teaching Assistant Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Mary Ann Stanley Part Time Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Miryam Bar Part Time Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Melissa Muñoz León Teaching Assistant Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Genevieve Waite Assistant Teaching Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Stefano Giannini Associate Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Christopher Green Assistant Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Amanda Brown Associate Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Dayana Maso Hernandez M.A. Student, Teaching Assistant Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Azusa Tojo Part Time Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Maryanne Patulski Part Time Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Zoe Isaacson Part Time Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Pat Burak Assistant Teaching Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Rania Habib Associate Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Alicia B. Rios Associate Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Kenji Oda Teaching Assistant Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Kristine Mariano Part Time Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Melissa Gale Part Time ENL Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Karina von Tippelskirch Associate Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Mona Eikel-Pohen Assistant Teaching Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Gail Bulman Associate Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Youmie Kim Assistant Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Matthew Hammill Assistant Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
William Allendorfer Part-Time Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Kathryn Everly Professor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Christine Palmer Office Coordinator Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Maureen Edmonds Part Time Instructor Language, Literatures and Linguistics
Kennia Delafe Assistant Director/Spanish Instructor Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics/SUProject Advance
Judy Fatol Teaching Assistant Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics/SUProject Advance
Laura Dillon-Locicero Part Time ENL Instructor Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics/SUProject Advance
Lixin Shen Professor Mathematics
Edward Bogucz Associate Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Xiyuan Liu Assistant Teaching Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Alyssa Hingre Academic Support Coordinator Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Jackie Anderson Assistant Teaching Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Michelle Blum Associate Teaching Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Bing Dong Associate Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Quinn Qiao Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Jensen Zhang Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Teng Zhang Assistant Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Zhenyu Gan Assistant Professor Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Wendy Moy Assistant Professor Music Education
Rawiya Kameir Assistant Teaching Professor Newhouse School
Charisse L’Pree Corsbie Massay Associate Professor Newhouse School
Tula Goenka Professor Newhouse School
J. Christopher Hamilton Assistant Professor Newhouse School
Jim Olson Professor of Practice Newhouse School
Lars Willnat Professor Newhouse School
Alex Richards Assistant Professor Newhouse School
Nina Brown Assistant Professor Newhouse School
Jennifer Grygiel Assistant Professor Newhouse School
Anne Osborne Professor Newhouse School
Edward Russell Associate Professor Newhouse School
Aileen Gallagher Associate Professor Newhouse School
Adam Peruta Associate Professor Newhouse School
Douglas Quin Professor Newhouse School
Daniel Pacheco Professor of Practice Newhouse School
Eric Grode Assistant Professor Newhouse School
Hua Jiang Associate Professor Newhouse School
Michelle Santosuosso Professor of Practice Newhouse School
Melissa Chessher Professor Newhouse School
Laura-Anne Minkoff-Zern Associate Professor Nutrition and Food Studies
Maryam Yuhas Assistant Professor Nutrition and Food Studies
Maria Erdman Associate Teaching Professor Nutrition and Food Studies
Rick Welsh Professor, Chair Nutrition and Food Studies
Mary Kiernan Associate Teaching Professor Nutrition and Food Studies
Anni Bellows Professor Nutrition and Food Studies
Lynn Brann Associate Professor Nutrition and Food Studies
William N. Myhill Director, ADA/503/504 Coordinator Office of Diversity & Inclusion
Mark Rubert Professor Political Science
Lamis Abdelaaty Assistant Professor Political Science
Maraam Dwidar Assistant Professor Political Science
Mark Brockway Faculty Fellow Political Science/Religion
Jun Li Assistant Professor Public Administration and International Affairs
Lutchmie Narine Professor, Interim Chair Public Health
David A. Larsen Associate Professor Public Health
Sandra D Lane Professor Public Health
Megan Snow Internship Coordinator, Instructor Public Health
Qiu Wang Associate Professor Quantitative Methodology/Higher Education
Marcelle Haddix Professor Reading and Language Arts
Joanne Punzo Waghorne Professor Religion
Tazim Kassam Associate Professor Religion
Jeanette Jouili Associate Professor Religion
Gail Hamner Professor Religion
Biko Mandela Gray Assistant Professor Religion
Philip P. Arnold Chair, Associate Professor Religion
William Robert Associate Professor Religion
James Watts Professor Religion
Marcia Robinson Assistant Professor Religion
Zachary Braiterman Professor Religion
Ricky Pak Assistant Professor School of Drama
Rachel Ivy Clarke Assistant Professor School of Information Studies
Jian Qin Professor School of Information Studies
Lu Xiao Associate Professor School of Information Studies
Rebecca Schewe Associate Professor Sociology
Shannon Monnat Associate Professor Sociology
Janet Wilmoth Professor Sociology
Madonna Harrington Meyer Professor Sociology
Edwin Ackerman Assistant Professor Sociology
Cecilia Green Associate Professor Sociology
Prema Kurien Professor Sociology
Gretchen Purser Associate Professor Sociology
Scott Landes Associate Professor Sociology
Merril Silverstein Professor Sociology/Human Development and Family Science
Kathryn Clinton Part Time Instructor Spanish
Eric G. Gamboa-Caneo Instructor Spanish
Nicole Cost Instructor, Internship Placement Coordinator Sport Management
Mary E. Graham Professor Sport Management
Jeeyoon Kim Assistant Professor Sport Management
John Wolohan Professor Sport Management
Francesco Riverso Program Manager, Advisor Sport Management
Brian D. Carter Research Engineer SyracuseCoE
Tammy Rosanio Associate Director of Partner Programs SyracuseCoE
Laura Heyman Associate Professor Transmedia
Boryana Rossa Associate Professor Transmedia
Doug DuBois Associate Professor Transmedia
Emily Duke Associate Professor Transmedia
Su Hyun Nam Assistant Professor Transmedia
Rebecca Ruige Xu Associate Professor Transmedia
Cooper Battersby Associate Professor Transmedia
Ralph Lorenz Senior Associate Dean Transmedia
Tom Sherman Professor Transmedia
Susannah Sayler Associate Professor Transmedia
Owen Shapiro Shaffer Professor of Film Transmedia/Film
Soudabeh Moradian Assistant Professor Transmedia/Film
Mišo Suchý Associate Professor Transmedia/Film
Lynne Vincent Assistant Professor Whitman School of Management
Julie Niederhoff Associate Professor Whitman School of Management
Lihong Liang Associate Professor Whitman School of Management
Suho Han Assistant Professor Whitman School of Management
Amanda Latreille Program Support Coordinator Women in Science & Engineering
Mark Bousquet Assistant Teaching Professor Writing Studies, Rhetoric, and Composition
Christina Feikes Assistant Teaching Professor Writing Studies, Rhetoric, and Composition

 

