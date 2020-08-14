Personal Essay

After spending months isolating at home, the last thing I expected when I returned to Syracuse University was to be stuck alone in a room at the Sheraton Hotel for 14 days. Now, as the first week of quarantine has (slowly) passed, I have gotten a better sense of the protocols and safety precautions that SU is using to combat the spread of the coronavirus while also experiencing the consequences of quarantining on campus.

But first, a little more about my time at home before returning to Syracuse. Since one of my family members is immuno-compromised, March through May was spent at home without seeing friends or extended family or going to the grocery store, instead relying on Amazon deliveries and local restaurants-turned-grocery delivery services. So when SU announced we would be coming back to school in August and shared the precautions that would be part of university life, I was, frankly, elated. The announcement also prepared me well for what came next.

Unfortunately, my second day on campus, I came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I followed the COVID-19 Response Checklist as SU directed. Within minutes of discussing my exposure with a worker at the Barnes Center at The Arch, a medical transport van was waiting outside my dorm to take me to the Sheraton. I was given a key to my room, and without any face-to-face interaction, I was in my hotel room, where I have remained since.

SU representatives or Onondaga County officials did not contact me during the first three days of quarantine, leading to major concerns for my family and I. Without being given any instruction or rules, I was very much in the dark on what was expected of me in quarantine. Since those first three days, I have received contact from SU representatives who have been friendly and helpful.

The food that the Sheraton provides has exceeded my expectations. With that being said, I’m lucky to not have any dietary restrictions; others may have had a much different experience with the food service in quarantine. I get three meals delivered to my door daily. When I ran out of snacks, I called my SU representative and requested more, which were delivered right away and were high-quality.

The consequences of quarantining at SU have been somewhat serious, especially through the first week of classes. With campus-wide Zoom outages and no ability to attend class in person, I was completely out of the loop for at least two of my classes throughout week one. After spending months away from my friends, I have still been unable to see a majority of them on campus, adding to the negative aspects of quarantine.

Some activities I have been doing to keep busy include taking my classes virtually, watching the NBA, “getting fresh air” by opening my window a crack and breathing out of it, working out (barely), FaceTiming friends and making music. While I have certainly found myself in an unfortunate situation, I can’t complain about being at the air-conditioned Sheraton, receiving three meals a day and not having to pay for anything.

SU is obviously still trying to work out the kinks in the operation, but for having limited time and limited resources, it has created a viable plan for controlling COVID-19 on campus that looks out for both students and staff at the university.