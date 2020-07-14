White House rescinds in-person courses mandate for international students

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

President Donald Trump ‘s administration has agreed to allow international students to remain in the United States while taking online courses, overturning guidance issued last week.

The guidance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated that international students must be enrolled in college courses that are held in-person to return to or remain in the U.S. The federal Department of Justice notified the U.S. District Court in Boston on Tuesday that the guidance would be rescinded, CBS News reported.

Syracuse University announced Thursday that it would join a lawsuit that Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed Wednesday to challenge the guidance. The universities reached a settlement with the U.S. government Tuesday afternoon, according to The New York Times.

Four members of SU’s Student Association, including President Justine Hastings and Vice President Ryan Golden, called on the university last week to sue the Trump administration and offer a free in-person course to international students. SU joined 58 other universities in filing an amicus brief Monday in Harvard and MIT’s lawsuit against ICE, providing additional arguments or information in the case.