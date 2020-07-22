Thursday is deadline to sign up for on-campus quarantine housing

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

First-year and incoming transfer students have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to sign up to quarantine in Syracuse University dorms, university officials said during a live Q & A session Wednesday.

Students can sign up through the university’s housing portal. Once quarantined on campus, the students will have limited social interactions outside their floor, said Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie and Amanda Nicholson, interim deputy senior vice president of enrollment and the student experience.

“You should not consider your two weeks of quarantine as your Syracuse experience,” Haynie said. “It is, by legal public health order, a quarantine.”

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus travel advisory, students entering New York state from 31 states must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. SU announced this week that first-year and incoming transfer students can quarantine on campus for a $1,000 fee, while returning students must self-quarantine at their own expense before being allowed on campus.

Students who quarantine on campus will reside in a quarantining group, or “pod,” and will have limited social interactions with those outside their pod. Nicholson compared the experience to a “minimum-security prison.”

Grab-and-go dining options will be available to students quarantining on campus, and the university is planning to provide a food delivery service to dorms through University Dining. Students quarantining on campus will not be allowed to order food to their dorms through delivery services such as GrubHub, Haynie said.

SU will not allow delivery services to enter dorms, but the university will have a system that allows students to receive packages.

Housing all students that Cuomo’s order has affected would be “logistically impossible,” which is why the university has only offered to house quarantining first-year and incoming transfer students, Haynie said.

The university has partnered with 26 hotels to secure reduced room costs for returning students, Nicholson said. SU plans to release more information on hotels for returning students Thursday.

Returning SU students may choose to stay in an Airbnb or with family or friends for their quarantine, Haynie said. Students who stay with family or friends must provide a note from the individuals they stayed with to prove they complied with the quarantine order.

Students who quarantine alone only have to affirm to the university that they completed the 14-day requirement. Lying about quarantine compliance could result in a code of conduct violation.

Family members do not need to quarantine before helping to move students into their on-campus residence. Students are only allowed one guest to assist with their move-in and the guest may only spend two hours in the dorm.

All students must receive a COVID-19 test before arriving on campus. Haynie said he’s going to make an “at-home testing solution” available to students so they can receive COVID-19 test results in a timely fashion, no matter how available testing is in their state.

Details are scarce, but more information on the at-home testing is coming in the next 24 hours, Haynie said.