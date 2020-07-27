Syracuse wide receiver Cameron Jordan leaves program

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Wide receiver Cameron Jordan has left the Syracuse football program, SU Athletics confirmed to Syracuse.com and 247sports. The program did not give a reason for his departure.

The redshirt junior was left off the updated roster that SU released Monday. With the program’s loss of Trishton Jackson and Sean Riley — Jackson a year early to the NFL and Riley to graduation — Jordan was primed to compete for a starting job. He caught three balls for 20 yards in his first two years, but was listed atop the Orange’s depth chart for outside receiver in March.

Syracuse this season returns wide receivers Taj Harris, Anthony Queeley, Russell Thompson-Bishop, Ed Hendrix, Sharod Johnson, Nykeim Johnson and Courtney Jackson. Harris and Johnson were listed as the two other starters in the spring and have the most yards and receptions.

Hendrix, a redshirt sophomore, was listed as the second string to Jordan in March’s version of the depth chart. He’s yet to appear in a game for the Orange after missing his first two seasons recovering from separate knee injuries. In his senior year of high school, Hendrix totaled 27 receptions for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns for H.D. Woodson (Washington, D.C.).

Syracuse is positioned to enter training camp as early as Aug. 6. The Orange entered phase three of their summer workouts in late July, now operating as cohesive offensive and defensive units, and held their first walkthrough last Thursday.