SU suspends ZBT fraternity for violating public health orders

Syracuse University has suspended its Zeta Beta Tau fraternity chapter for violating public health orders and the university’s Code of Student Conduct, an SU spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The fraternity is no longer allowed to operate on campus after violating social distancing guidelines and participating in behavior that was “reckless and selfish,” said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement to The Daily Orange. The specifics of the fraternity’s misconduct are unclear.

“We are disappointed that members of our community ignored social distancing guidelines that are in place to protect the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and the broader Syracuse community,” Scalese said.

ZBT’s suspension is the first sanction publicly announced from the university for violations of public health guidelines.

The public health orders the fraternity violated are unclear. New York state in late June allowed large gatherings of up to 50 people in regions that enter stage four of the reopening process. Gatherings of up to 25 people were allowed in early June in regions that enter phase three.

SU added specific penalties to its student conduct rules this summer that threaten students and organizations with suspensions or expulsions for “egregious violation of public health guidelines.” Hosting a party or gathering is listed as an example of these violations under sanctions guidelines from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities. OSRR will expedite cases related to public health and safety, according to its website.

ZBT’s national organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SU also placed ZBT under disciplinary and social probation in January. The misconduct leading to ZBT’s probation remains unclear. The fraternity was placed under investigative status in October 2019 and was under social probation through the end of the year for previous misconduct.

The university also suspended ZBT in February 2019 after the University Conduct Board determined the fraternity had violated the student code of conduct. The chapter had been previously placed under disciplinary probation in 2018 after a video surfaced of a fraternity member spitting into the mouth of a person lying on the floor while others yelled and laughed in the background.