SU will launch search for new provost in fall 2020

Syracuse University will launch a search for a provost in November, the university announced Monday.

The provost will serve as the university’s chief academic officer. The search committee will include faculty, staff, students and trustees and will seek to have a final candidate selected by summer 2021, according to an SU News release.

John Liu, interim vice chancellor and provost, will continue to occupy the position during the search process. Liu took over the role on Jan. 6 when former provost Michelle Wheatly stepped down.

The search for a provost is one of several campus updates SU provided in the release.

SU has appointed Salatha Willis, associate director of the Office of Student-Athlete Academic Development, to the new position of associate athletic director of diversity, culture and climate. Willis in this capacity will develop and implement diversity and inclusion measures within the athletic department.

The university also announced that Steve Bennett, senior vice president for international programs and academic operations, will become the chief of staff in the Office of Academic Affairs. Bennett will coordinate communication between SU’s 13 schools and colleges in this role.

The division of marketing and communications is splitting into two separate divisions, according to the release. Jeff Stoecker will take on a new role as vice president and chief communications officer after receiving approval from the Board of Trustees’ executive committee. Dara Royer, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, will continue to oversee the marketing division.

SU is also rebranding University College as Syracuse University Global. SU Global will offer seven online undergraduate degree programs in fall 2020 to adult and other “non-traditional learners,” worldwide, according to the release.