SU senior Armand Ahishakiye dies

Armand Ahishakiye, a rising senior at Syracuse University, died, a university official announced Wednesday.

“I join Chancellor Kent Syverud in extending our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Armand’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Marianne Thomson, dean of students, in a university-wide email. “We send our support, thoughts and prayers to all those grieving this loss.”

Ahishakiye was studying economics in the College of Arts and Sciences and Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and lived in Spokane, Washington, Thomson said. He was a member at the Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity, according to his LinkedIn page. Ahishakiye was also involved in the American Barristers Club and intramural basketball.

Ahishakiye is survived by his mother, Ruth Namahoro, and his brother, Alan Serugo, according to a GoFundMe memorial fund set up in his memory. The page has raised over $17,000 since being set up on July 12.

Ahishakiye was 22-years-old, according to the memorial page. He was a talented artist and basketball player, and hoped to play professionally. He was talented, ambitious, curious and witty, the organizers of the memorial fund said.

“It is unfortunate that a person who shined so bright and had an infinite amount of potential was taken from us too soon,” the GoFundMe page said. “Though he is gone his spirit lives within us all.”