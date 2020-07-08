SU international students must register for in-person classes to stay in US

International students at Syracuse University must register for in-person classes to remain in the country under Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s new visa guidance, university officials announced Wednesday.

ICE’s guidance, issued Monday, states that international students must be enrolled in in-person college courses to return to or remain in the United States. International students attending universities with a mix of in-person and online courses are eligible to stay in the U.S. if their schools submit a form indicating that their courses are not entirely online.

SU will work closely with international students to ensure they can register for in-person courses, John Liu, interim vice chancellor and provost, and Amanda Nicholson, assistant provost and dean of student success, said in a press release.

“Syracuse University is frustrated and disappointed by ICE’s guidance,” Liu and Nicholson said. “Those who come to this country to live, learn and study must be supported, respected, valued and protected.”

The university’s government relations team will advocate for international students to congressional delegates, Liu and Nicholson said. SU also encourages international students to contact the Center for International Services for resources and additional support, they said.

Liu and Nicholson said the university would provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

“Syracuse University appreciates the vast contributions of our international students to our campus community,” Liu and Nicholson said. “Our support for them has not wavered.”