SU installs outdoor teaching tents on North and South campus

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University has installed temporary outdoor teaching spaces on both North and South campus for the fall 2020 semester, a university official said Friday.

As part of ongoing efforts to retrofit shared campus spaces to increase social distancing, the university installed three temporary classroom modules on North Campus and 21 outdoor teaching “tents” on both North and South Campus, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in a campus-wide email. SU is considering keeping tents up on the quad from the beginning of classes to early October, according to the university’s Fall 2020 Open website.

SU has also installed 84 sheets of Plexiglass at all food service and dining hall locations and 245 barriers in high-traffic reception and retail areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Haynie said in the email.

“This is just a snapshot of the ongoing preparations and work underway, positioned to set the conditions to make it possible for all of us to return safely to campus in the fall,” Haynie said in the email.

Students returning to campus will receive one of the 21,000 “COVID Health Kits” SU purchased in the runup to the semester. The kits include three reusable face masks, hand sanitizer, a door opener and a forehead thermometer, Haynie said in the email. The university also purchased 2,500 “Instructor Health Kits” for faculty that include disposable face masks, alcohol wipes, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

In preparation for the fall semester, the university has purchased in total over 3,500,000 face coverings––including both disposable and reusable masks, KN95 and N95 masks and face shields––35,280 bottles of hand sanitizer, 3,000 hand sanitizer dispensers and 1,400 hand sanitizing floor stands, Haynie said.

SU is not requiring faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 testing the same way it is mandating tests for students, Haynie said at a virtual Q & A session Friday. Doing so would take testing away from students traveling to campus from coronavirus hotspots, whereas a majority of SU’s faculty and staff live in the central New York region, he said.

Under New York state law, faculty and staff must continue to submit a daily health screening to the university before coming to campus. Faculty and staff with a university insurance card may receive free coronavirus testing from the university’s drive-thru testing site, Haynie said.

Faculty for the most part should conduct office hours virtually, said Chris Johnson, associate provost for academic affairs. If face-to-face meetings are necessary, all participants must maintain social distancing, he said.

The university will encourage faculty and staff to call out students they see violating social distancing or face-covering requirements on campus, Dean of Students Marianne Thompson said.

“It is not a situation where we should be calling DPS every time you see a violation of the Stay Safe Pledge,” Marianne Thompson said. ‘We would expect anyone (faculty and staff) in our community to be able to address mask-wearing and social distancing.”

The university’s “Stay Safe Pledge” outlines the health behaviors it expects students to follow to prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus this fall, including avoiding large social gatherings and wearing face-coverings when in public. Resident advisors will receive training on how to handle violations of the pledge within Residence Halls, Thompson said.

Starting next week, SU will provide weekly updates regarding the spread of coronavirus on campus through an online dashboard. The dashboard will track any cases of or exposures to COVID-19 on campus, Haynie said.

“If our students want to be here, they need to take this seriously,” Haynie said.

While SU works to finalize its reopening plans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will have the final say in whether the university can reopen as expected or should cease operations mid-semester, Haynie said. Cuomo has not yet announced a final decision on whether universities in New York state may reopen for in-person instruction this fall.

SU has previously said that it would restrict students to dorms and move all classes online if more than 100 students contract COVID-19 at the same time. Haynie said at the forum that there is no “magic number” at which the university will shut down campus.

“Ultimately, it will be about our capacity to test and trace and track instances of COVID on our campus,” Haynie said. “It is our capacity to respond that is the metric that will drive that decision-point.”