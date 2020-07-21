SU enters phase 3 of workouts, pods become offensive and defensive units

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse has entered the third phase of its voluntary offseason workout plan, according to a team official. Now, the football team is split into offensive and defensive units.

The third phase is the final expansion of the football pods before the entire team can come in contact with one another when training camp begins as early as Aug. 6.

Syracuse’s phased workout plan is designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 by housing athletes together in small groups and limiting contact with certain staff members. Director of Athletics John Wildhack said during a July 7 press conference that the protocol “has worked beautifully.”

The pods featured about 20 athletes and staff members in phase two. SU’s transition to phase three remains on track with its original timetable from early June, when athletes first returned to campus.

Other guidelines for athletes have included COVID-19 testing upon arrival and a two-week isolation period for any player who tests positive for the virus. Maintaining six feet of distance in the weight room is required, and masks are mandated in athletic facilities but not while working out.

Senior Deputy Athletics Director Herman Frazier in June was also named infection control officer, the first point of contact for anyone concerned with having potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Several other athletic departments that have issued similar safety protocols have shut down summer workouts because of COVID-19 outbreaks, including Atlantic Coast Conference opponents North Carolina and Clemson.

At Syracuse, it’s unclear how many players or team staff have tested positive for COVID-19. SU’s testing information is being reported to the Onondaga County Health Department, according to Syracuse Athletics.