Syracuse-Colgate canceled after Patriot League fall sports decision

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Patriot League canceled fall sports Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, eliminating Syracuse’s scheduled home-opener against Colgate. The Sept. 19 game was supposed to be the first held in the Carrier Dome following renovations.

Colgate is SU’s second opponent to have its game with the Orange canceled. Rutgers — slated to face Syracuse on Sept. 12 — and the Big Ten announced Thursday that it’ll follow conference-only schedules this fall. The Pac-12 made a similar announcement on Friday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has already delayed the start of Olympic sports until Sept. 1, and commissioner John Swofford said in a statement that the conference anticipates it will make a decision in late July regarding fall sports. The ACC also canceled its virtual media day for football, an event scheduled to begin July 21, until further notice.

“Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season,” Swofford said.

COVID-19 has continued to ravage the United States throughout June and July, and infections in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California have spiked recently. Still, college football programs have continued their voluntary offseason workouts with extra precautions.

Syracuse progressed into phase two of its summer plan in early July and is on track with its initial schedule that began June 8. Training camp starts Aug. 5 for the Orange, about a month before their season-opener against Boston College on Sept. 4.