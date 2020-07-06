Syracuse University anthropology professor dies

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

John Burdick, a professor of anthropology at Syracuse University, died Saturday, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

Burdick’s cause of death was not specified in the email.

“John was a prolific scholar, a dedicated teacher, and a thoughtful advisor in the Maxwell School and across the University,” said David Van Slyke, dean of Maxwell, in the email.

While at SU, Burdick served as chair of the anthropology department from 2012 to 2017. As a professor in the department, Burdick specialized in political, religious and urban anthropology. His research focused on topics such as community organizing in the US, the African diaspora in Latin America and the politics of religion.

He also conducted research projects on community-labor coalitions in Syracuse, non-governmental organizations in Guatemala and anti-gentrification movements in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Burdick was awarded research grants through SU and other organizations and received several awards and honors, including the Chancellor’s Citation for Excellence, Van Slyke said.

An author of four books, Burdick’s writing has appeared in several academic journals throughout his career. He served on boards and committees for several professional associations including the Brazilian Studies Association, Latin American Studies Association and Fulbright Program.

“Please keep John and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Van Slyke said.