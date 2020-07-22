Q&A: The D.O. answers your questions about SU’s plans for fall 2020

The Daily Orange has received dozens of questions from readers about Syracuse University’s plans to resume in-person classes this fall. This page will be updated as we learn more information. Here are the questions we have answers to so far. If you don’t see your question here, we are still working on getting you an answer:

Satisfying New York’s mandatory 14-day quarantine

Q: How do I prove that I’ve quarantined?

A: If you’re quarantining with a friend or family member: a note from the friend or family member attesting you’ve completed the 14-day requirement.

If you’re quarantining alone: simply affirming you’ve met the requirement.

Q: What if my state is added to NY’s travel advisory after Aug. 2?

A: Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said during a virtual forum Wednesday evening that he doesn’t “have a good answer for that situation.” He advised students to quarantine in “cold” states that aren’t close to being added to the travel advisory.

Q: What if I live off campus?

A: Off-campus students from “hot” states need to start a 14-day quarantine in New York state or another “cold” state by Aug. 8 if they want to start in-person classes on Aug. 24. However, off-campus students unable to arrive by Aug. 8 can start their classes online, then transition to in-person instruction after their 14-day quarantine.

Q: What if I can’t afford to quarantine for 14 days?

A: SU will provide financial assistance to students who can’t afford to quarantine at their own expense, said Amanda Nicholson, interim deputy senior vice president for enrollment and the students experience. Students can apply for the emergency aid here: https://students.syr.edu/machform/view.php?id=313976

Q: What about international students?

A: International students also must follow the 14-day quarantine requirement. International students living off campus can start the semester online, then transition to in-person classes. SU officials are working to send an email to international students by the end of this week. “If all else fails,” Nicholson said international students can do fully online semester.

Q: Does my parent or guardian need to quarantine to help me move in?

A: No, but only one person can help you move in, and they can only stay for two hours. You also can’t swap out one parent for another during the two-hour period.

Q: If I live off-campus and my roommate is required to do the 14-day quarantine, can I be there, too?

A: It’s ideal that any person quarantining has a separate bedroom and a separate bathroom. Cleaning supplies, such as household cleaning wipes and bleach, must be provided in any shared bathroom, according to New York’s FAQ on the travel advisory.

Q: Couldn’t someone just lie about quarantining?

A: SU will be monitoring students who are quarantining in campus housing. For those quarantining in hotels or off-campus with a relative or friend, SU will be relying on an “honor system,” Nicholson said. SU might request an address or phone number from the person you’ve staying with if additional verification is needed. Violations of New York’s quarantine order could result in fines up to $2,000.

Q: Can I quarantine on South Campus?

A: No, returning sophomores, juniors and seniors must all quarantine off campus. SU officials have said it’s a liability if they can’t monitor students on campus to make sure they are completing the 14-day quarantine.

Q: If I’m from a non-hotspot state but pass through a hotspot state, do I need to quarantine in NY?

A: You don’t need to quarantine if you are passing through a hotspot state for less than 24 hours, including if you are traveling by car, bus, plane or train.

Q: Do I have to quarantine if I’m not from a state listed on NY’s travel advisory?

A: No, only students from the hotspot states listed on this page are required to quarantine for 14-days before arriving on campus: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory

Satisfying SU’s pre-arrival testing requirements

Q: How do I show SU proof of my negative COVID-19 test?

A: SU wants students to show that they have had a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of their arrival to campus. Students doing a 14-day quarantine in campus housing are required to submit proof of a negative test before prior to Aug. 2. Haynie said SU will provide details “very shortly” on testing timelines.

Q: What if I don’t have access to testing in my state?

A: SU is working to allow students to register for mail-in, at-home COVID-19 tests. This is aimed at students in states with limited testing availability. Taking SU’s test isn’t mandatory if you’d prefer to get a test from somewhere else. More information will be provided as soon as Thursday, Haynie said.

Quarantining during the fall semester

Q: What happens when an off-campus student needs to quarantine?

A: If an off-campus student contracts COVID-19 during the semester, that student can quarantine in either their own housing or in quarantine housing that SU will provide for free.

Q: Can I quarantine in Greek life housing?

A: Students will most likely be unable to quarantine in a Greek organization’s house, Haynie said. Dean of Students Marianne Thomson advises Greek life organizations to reach out to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs about specific circumstances.

Q: If someone living in a Greek life house gets COVID-19, will they be able to quarantine in the Sheraton?

A: SU will provide quarantine housing at no charge if isolation or quarantining is not possible in a student’s off-campus residence, Haynie said. SU has designated the Sheraton as its specific site for quarantine housing.

General questions about fall 2020

Q: Are classes really going to be held in person?

A: As of right now, yes. Officials said Monday that SU is “confident that students from impacted states will be able to participate in our residential campus this fall, assuming they can demonstrate compliance with the quarantine requirement.”

Q: At what point will SU cancel in-person instruction?

A: If the number of positive cases is so high that SU can’t conduct adequate contact tracing, or if the caseload overwhelms SU’s quarantine and isolation capabilities.

Q: Has Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided whether colleges and universities can reopen in the fall?

A: Cuomo has asked colleges to develop reopening plans, but the governor will consider COVID-19 data from the summer to make a final decision on reopening.

Q: What’s going to happen with dining halls?

A: SU dining halls will operate on a mostly take-out and grab-and-go basis at the start of the semester and will possibly add seating later on, said Dean of Students Marianne Thomson at a virtual forum on Friday.

Q: Will all classes be available online?

A: The university has said it will offer “most” of its classes in both in-person and online formats.

Q: Will students be allowed off campus at all, like Marshall Street and Destiny USA?

A: Students can leave campus during the semester as long as they stay within central New York. SU is asking all students to sign a “Stay Safe Pledge,” part of which includes agreeing to avoid travel outside of central New York for the duration of the fall semester.

Q: Will I be allowed to sign students from other dorms into my own?

A: No. SU officials have said students can’t bring residents of other residence halls into their hall.