New York state won’t allow fans at athletic events this fall

Syracuse will not be allowed to host fans at sporting events this fall following an order Monday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor’s order, which applies to all colleges in New York state, does not prevent games from being played or televised, Syracuse.com reported. Tailgating is also prohibited under the order.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, our fans, our campus community and the broader Central New York community is our chief priority,” Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a statement. “We will seek further clarification regarding the opportunity to have fans at our games and move forward appropriately under the guidance of the state.”

Cuomo’s order ends months of speculation over how many, if any, fans could fill the Carrier Dome during football season. Even before SU brought back around 65 football players June 8 for voluntary offseason workouts, holding games this fall with fans in attendance was probable.

Wildhack said May 28 in an email to season-ticket holders that “we are anticipating and planning for reduced capacity to some degree,” and reaffirmed that statement in a June 11 press conference and in another season-ticket holder email two weeks later. He paused the seat upgrade and parking processes for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball in the second email to ticket holders.

“There’s so much still unknown, still to be decided, that’s why there are so many different scenarios and the conference office is working diligently on those,” Wildhack said in his most recent press conference July 9.

Cuomo announced mandates July 2 prohibiting spectators at professional sports events held in both indoor and outdoor venues. Now collegiate sporting venues in New York state — including Syracuse’s Carrier Dome, SU Soccer Stadium, J.S. Coyne Stadium and Women’s Building — are aligned with professional ones.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with additional reporting.