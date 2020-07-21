Nina Kapur, broadcast journalist and Newhouse alumna, dies

Syracuse University alumna and broadcast journalist Nina Kapur, 26, died Saturday in a moped accident in New York City.

Kapur graduated from SU in 2016 with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism, said Mark Lodato, dean of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, in an email to the school on Monday. She was currently working as a reporter for WCBS-TV in New York City.

“While I didn’t have the opportunity to know Nina personally, it’s clear she left quite an impression on many of our students, faculty and staff,” Lodato said in the email.

Kapur was a passenger on a scooter rented from Revel, a moped-sharing company. She fell off the scooter after the driver swerved for an unknown reason, The New York Times reported.

WCBS-TV said Monday in a statement on Twitter that it’s “heartbroken” over Kapur’s death. Kapur was known for her love of storytelling and her smile, the network said.

Those who knew Kapur also took to social media to share their condolences. Allie Berube, an SU graduate and reporter at ABC27 Sports, said Sunday on Twitter that she was “in shock.”

“Kapur was such a hard-working journalist and a kind person to everyone in school & in the newsroom,” Berube wrote.

this is the nina kapur i met in college: excellent at what she did while wearing a big smile on her face. i remember telling her i couldn’t wait to watch her on national news one day… she deserved more. praying for her family and loved ones. https://t.co/EdzEW9r2NE — Jane Hong (@janehong_) July 20, 2020

During her time at SU, Kapur worked in student newsrooms including The Daily Orange, CitrusTV and WAER, Lodato said. She interned at WPVI-TV in her hometown of Philadelphia and covered former presidential candidate Jeb Bush in Midland, Texas during the 2016 New Hampshire primary.

Kapur worked for WDVM-TV in Maryland and News 12 Connecticut after graduating from SU. She was hired at WCBS-TV at age 24.

“Nina was proud to represent the Newhouse School, and we will always be proud of her. Join me in keeping her family in our thoughts,” Lodato said.