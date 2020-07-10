Newhouse School dean discusses programs for students of diverse backgrounds

Mark Lodato, dean of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, discussed plans to expand programs and scholarships for students of diverse backgrounds during a Q&A session Thursday.

Lodato, who assumed the role of dean July 1, responded to a series of questions from senior newspaper and online journalism major Jewél Jackson, who hosted the session geared for Newhouse students, parents and alumni. During the conversation, Lodato elaborated on plans to open avenues for communication with students and to create scholarships for students of underrepresented backgrounds.

“We are starting from a position of great strength,” Lodato said. “The students are off the charts and the faculty has rich traditions of success, both in the classroom and in the research piece, which is terrific. You don’t see that at every school.”

A search committee selected Lodato to replace former Newhouse dean Lorraine Branham, who died of cancer in April 2019. Lodato took over the position from interim dean Amy Falkner.

The dean said he plans to increase the number of scholarships available to Newhouse students from diverse backgrounds. He did not clarify whether those scholarships would include funds from the Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation’s $75 million pledge to school, which SU announced in January.

“It was a passion of dean Branham’s, it’s a passion of mine, and I think that is one of the ways that we can really create a more diverse, inclusive environment,” he said.

He also wants to increase diversity among students, faculty and staff at Newhouse, but said that getting people into the building isn’t enough.

Lodato plans to establish a student leadership council that will allow student leaders from different organizations and media outlets at Newhouse to voice their concerns in monthly meetings with him. He would also like to expand organizations serving underrepresented student groups, he said.

“You need to make sure that you have the systems and people in place to help everyone be successful,” Lodato said.

As dean, Lodato said he will adhere to a strict “open-door” office policy, allowing students to stop by and meet with him anytime. The policy will allow students to feel heard and to know they can reach administrators who have the power to affect change, he said.

“That is the most important part of my job, to ensure student success,” Lodato said.

Lodato served as associate dean at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication for 14 years before accepting the job at SU. During his time at the Cronkite School, he taught newscast production and television reporting courses and helped create partnerships with major media outlets, including ABC News and Fox Sports.

A self-proclaimed teacher at heart, Lodato said he would like to begin teaching at SU during the spring 2021 semester. Teaching is an important component of staying in touch with student concerns, he said.

In an ever-shifting media landscape, Newhouse faculty must be able to respond quickly to change, Lodato said.

“Any student coming out of a communication program today, I think adaptability to change needs to be a part of their DNA,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: Jewél Jackson is an assistant editorial editor for The Daily Orange. She does not influence the editorial content of the News section in her capacity as an assistant editorial editor.