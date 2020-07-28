New York adds 3 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico to travel advisory

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

New York on Tuesday added three states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. to its mandatory self-quarantine order for incoming travelers.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel order, individuals entering New York from coronavirus hotspot states must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. The addition of Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota brings the total number of states included in Cuomo’s order to 34, along with Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

Syracuse University students from the designated COVID-19 hotspots have to quarantine in New York or another non-hotspot state for two weeks before being allowed on campus. While returning students have to secure quarantine housing at their own expense, first-year and incoming transfer students who arrive in Syracuse on Aug. 2 can quarantine on-campus for $1,000.

It is unclear whether first-year students from the newly added states and regions can quarantine on campus, as the deadline to register for on-campus quarantine passed Thursday.

Universities in New York — including SU — have pushed for the governor to make exceptions to the quarantine requirement for their students. The travel advisory affected over 3,000 SU students before the addition of states on Tuesday.

As the fall semester draws closer, SU officials have said they expect the list of states that Cuomo’s mandatory quarantine order impacts to continue to change.