Syracuse has passed the necessary requirements to enter phase two of its operational plan for summer workouts.

The Orange entered the second phase on Thursday and another 20 players joined the roughly 65 who arrived in Syracuse when phase one began June 9. The sizes of pods, in which a certain amount of players are allowed to interact with only one another, has increased from around 10 to 20 players.

Every player will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and quarantined until the results are returned. If a player tests positive, they will not be allowed near the team until they test negative. SU tested the initial batch of players and coaches in early June but did not make any of these results public.

Pods, designed to limit the spread of the virus if there is an outbreak, will continue to expand until the Orange can workout as a whole team. Players are expected to remain in their respective pods and maintain at least six feet of distance while in athletics facilities.

“The pod is all based on the safety restrictions that we’ve agreed to so the state can allow us to come back and start the training,” head coach Dino Babers said on June 11. “You’ll come to the facility, you’ll shower as a pod, lift weights as a pod, run as a pod, eat as a pod, leave the facility as a pod.”

Syracuse enters training camp on Aug. 5, in time for its Week 1 matchup against Boston College on Sept. 4.