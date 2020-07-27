Elijah Hughes receives NBA Draft Combine invite

Former Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes has received an NBA Draft Combine invitation, according to Adam Zagoria. While the combine’s date, location and format all remain unknown, Hughes told Syracuse.com that the invite is “very exciting.”

Hughes, who averaged an Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 19.0 points per game last season, was part of a 105-player list the NBA gave to general managers for combine-invite voting. The top 60 or 70 prospects traditionally receive a spot.

But logistics about the draft combine remain in flux. Prospects were sent emails containing disclaimers stating that a date, location and format — as well as whether the actual combine will take place — haven’t been decided on yet, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported.

“The purpose of this email is to notify you of your standing invitation to the Combine as the league office continues to monitor the pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts, and government officials,” an example email to prospects said, according to Zagoria.

The NBA is currently attempting a restart of its suspended season, housing all players, coaches and essential staff in an Orlando bubble. Its draft was originally scheduled for June 25 but has been pushed back to Oct. 16, six weeks after the season resumes. Hughes announced his decision to enter the draft March 21 and declared his intention to remain in the draft and forego his senior season one month later.

After transferring from East Carolina following the 2016-17 season, Hughes became the Orange’s offensive focal point last year. The first-team All-ACC replaced Tyus Battle as the primary scorer, leading the conference in total points (609), and has since been pegged as a first- or second-round pick in recent mock drafts.