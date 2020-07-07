Coach Dino Babers was SU’s highest-paid employee in 2018

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers was the university’s highest-paid employee in 2018, earning about $3.1 million in total compensation.

Babers’ total compensation of $3,146,177 came with a $950,000 bonus on top of his roughly $2.1 million base salary. The bonus placed him ahead of men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim, who had previously been SU’s highest-paid employee for three years prior.

During the 2018 season, Babers led the Orange to their first 10-win season and AP Top 25 ranking since 2001. Syracuse finished 10-3 and defeated West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl. The university announced Dec. 12 that Babers had signed a long-term contact extension.

The university discloses its highest earners in its IRS Form 990, a document nonprofit organizations file annually. The document provides financial information from the 2018-2019 fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.

Boeheim, the second-highest earner, made about $2.8 million in 2018, a slight increase from his 2017 compensation of $2.5 million.

Chancellor Kent Syverud earned a base salary of $861,589, the third-highest of any SU employee in 2018. Syverud’s base salary, which totaled $721,610 in 2017, increased by over $100,000 within the 2018-19 fiscal year. The chancellor also earned $286,103 in other compensation from SU or related organizations, bringing his total earnings to about $1.1 million.

The university’s total endowment fund was $1.38 billion at the end of the 2018 fiscal year, a 4.2% increase from the previous year.

Other top 2018 salary earners, in descending order: