ACC’s coronavirus guidelines for competition, testing and more

In its seven-page coronavirus report released on Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Medical Advisory Group outlined guidelines and information regarding testing, masks, quarantining, as well as circumstances that’d require game discontinuation.

The group, composed of 15 medical and athletic experts, created “minimum standards (to) provide guidance on appropriate risk mitigation strategies and engender a level of trust and confidence,” the report said.

Because these guidelines are the “minimum,” the ACC acknowledged that stricter local or state rules may take effect. For now, however, the 14 ACC schools and any nonconference opponents are expected to abide by these regulations as of Aug. 1.

COVID-19 testing and positive results

For football, all team members — including players, coaching staff, trainers, administrative assistants, and academic support providers — must be tested within three days of every game, beginning the week of the first game. For Olympic sports, team members and those in “close contact” with the team should be tested within 72 hours of gameday as well.

The report deemed five out of seven of Syracuse’s ACC-sponsored fall sports to be “high risk;” lacrosse and basketball were also listed as high risk. The exception is cross country, which is “medium risk” and therefore those athletes can be tested every other week. Low-risk athletes, like golf or tennis, should be tested at the discretion of the institution.

Additional testing and contact tracing should also be conducted at the institution’s discretion Athletes identified through contact tracing should quarantine for 14 days, the ACC’s report said.

If a student-athlete tests positive, they’ll be isolated for 10 days, as well as at least one day symptom-free. The school’s medical staff will decide when the athlete can return to play.

Within 24 hours of a positive test result, the team is also expected to notify all opponents who have come within six feet of the player for more than 15 minutes.

Benches, sidelines and locker rooms

Everyone in the bench area is expected to wear a mask, the report said, including coaches, bench players, players who have just exited the game, and trainers. Football and lacrosse are the only exceptions because those players are wearing helmets on the sidelines and face shields are being developed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 droplets, the ACC report said.

Temperature checks, six-foot distancing and masks should be required for any other individuals on the sidelines.

In terms of sanitation, each school’s staff will be responsible for disinfecting home and visiting locker rooms, as well as bench areas. Visiting teams will also get additional time to conduct additional sanitation at their discretion.

Other information