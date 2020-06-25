Syracuse University waives SAT, ACT score for fall 2021 applicants

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will not require standardized testing scores with fall 2021 admissions applications.

The decision to move to test-optional admissions comes as many SAT and ACT test dates were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Maurice Harris, dean of admissions, in an SU News release. Social distancing requirements and other issues have limited students’ access to testing worldwide, Harris said.

“The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of countless college-bound students and introduced tremendous stress and uncertainty into the college admission process,” Harris said. “By making the submission of test scores optional, we hope to alleviate some of the stress on applicants to Syracuse University.”

Students who are unable to or chose to not submit test scores will not be at a disadvantage and still remain eligible for financial aid or scholarships, Harris said.

Cornell University announced April 22 that it would suspend its testing requirements on admissions applications starting April 2021. Harvard College, Tulane University, Texas Christian University, Northeastern University and Boston University are among other colleges to move to test optional admissions due to COVID-19.