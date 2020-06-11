Syracuse teams, head coaches weigh in on nationwide protests

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

As protests continue across the United States in the wake of George Floyd’s alleged murder by Minneapolis police, Syracuse head coaches and teams have shared their stances on Floyd’s killing and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some Orange athletes, including senior center Bourama Sidibe, have participated in protests across the country. Though not every SU head coach or team has released an official statement, many have shared their thoughts on social media.

Here are the statements from SU’s head coaches and teams.

Dino Babers

The deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and “the countless other innocent black lives that have been taken is wrong and inexcusable,” Dino Babers, football’s head coach, said Wednesday in a statement posted to Twitter.

Babers, one of two Syracuse head coaches who is Black, recounted his own experience living through the civil rights movement and said “All lives won’t matter until Black Lives Matter.”

The head coach also said he understands “the disappointment expressed by the Syracuse Football Family and Orange Community” for not releasing his statement earlier. He needed time to process and pray while also consulting his family before releasing a statement, Babers said, and outlined the process for releasing his statement in a press conference on Thursday.

Brien Bell

Brien Bell, cross country and track and field’s head coach, co-signed a Twitter statement on June 2 alongside the entire track and field staff “in solidarity with the African-American community.”

“To our colleagues, alumni, and student-athletes: We value you,” the statement reads. “We see you, hear you, and support you in the fight for equality.”

Jim Boeheim

“The death of George Floyd and so many other African Americans is beyond heartbreaking,” men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim said in a statement May 31. “We must work to eliminate the everyday injustices African Americans face. It will take all of us together to accomplish this.”

In a pair of tweets on June 5 and June 6, Boeheim posted pictures of “people who have been a major influence in my life,” including Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, college roommate Dave Bing and associate head coach Adrian Autry.

“I will always stand for the equality and justice they deserve, as well as the black community as a whole,” Boeheim tweeted.

Women’s lacrosse

Women’s lacrosse players said they stood with “those affected by racial inequality in our country and on our campus,” in a Wednesday statement signed by the team. The players also said they will make efforts to educate themselves, acknowledging their role in perpetuating unjust systems.

“This is not a new issue in our country,” the statement concluded, “but we are determined to take action now where we have failed to in the past.”

Lucas McGee

“The killing of George Floyd stands as yet another appalling reminder of how racism and systemic injustice continue to tear at our country,” women’s rowing head coach Lucas McGee said in a June 4 statement. “We are angry, fearful and saddened but we are resolute in standing with our black community against all acts of violence and discrimination.”

McGee added that “change will begin with our willingness to get comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Ian McIntyre

Men’s soccer head coach Ian McIntyre revealed in a statement June 2 that a former player challenged McIntyre “to do more than simply support my current student-athletes.” McIntyre acknowledged that, while the phone call with the former player was “uncomfortable,” it was also “wonderfully open” and “emotional.”

“He was 100% right to call out his coach!” McIntyre said. “We all have an active role to play if we are going to make things better.”

McIntyre mentioned the message written in the locker room — “PROTECT THIS TEAM” — and emphasized that “we are not selective in who we must protect.”

McIntyre said Monday on Twitter that he “proudly” stands with his SU players and staff, quote tweeting a team video that shared a message against racism. “Education must be the cornerstone of everything that we do,” he said.

Women’s rowing

Rowers said they view “these injustices as intolerable,” in a separate statement signed June 4 by the entire team

“We recognize as members of a privileged, majority white sport we must hold each other accountable and challenge ourselves, our supporters, and others to take action,” the statement reads. “Together, we need to do better. Together, we will do better.”

Volleyball

The volleyball program showed support in a statement Thursday for “families that have lost fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons, and daughters at the hands of racism, brutality, and hate.”

“We stand with you. We will fight with you,” the statement said.

John Wildhack

Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a June 2 statement on Twitter that the department will continue to work toward a “better tomorrow.” The statement didn’t mention racism, Floyd or police brutality, and was the first released by SU Athletics.

“Right now our focus is to the members of our Orange family, particularly people of color, who are experiencing an extremely trying and emotional time,” Wildhack said. “As we move forward, we will continue to strive to foster an inclusive environment where all backgrounds and beliefs are valued and respected. We must effect change.”

Nine of 15 Syracuse team Twitter accounts retweeted Wildhack’s statement after it was released.

Wildhack opened his press conference on Thursday with another statement, this time mentioning Floyd, Arbery, Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement. He highlighted four common themes from conversations with athletes, coaches, staff and alumni — a need to acknowledge failure, listen, learn and talk with others — and said that change needs to begin now.

Implementing change will be a “journey that never ends,” he said.

“It’s on all of us to do this work, to seek knowledge, and to truly understand how over 400 years of racism, oppression, and suppression against Black people has led us to where we are today.”

This post will be updated with additional statements as they’re released.