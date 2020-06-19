Get to know Syracuse’s class of 2021 football commits

UPDATED: June 19, 2020 at 4:40 p.m.

Terry Lockett became the first commit of Syracuse football’s 2021 class on March 22. Lockett, a 3-star defensive tackle from Springfield, Massachusetts, promised to recruit more prospects, using social media to add more high school juniors to Syracuse.

“I’m just thankful to start the process at Syracuse, and hopefully other people will come along and join the family, because this is something special that Syracuse is building,” Lockett said.

Eleven more commits have since followed Lockett. Many have communicated with SU coaches via videoconference and have taken virtual campus tours due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of June 19, Syracuse’s 2021 recruiting class is 14th out of 14 ACC schools, per 247 Sports, with 12 three-star commits. Here’s an overview of each of their verbal commits:

Terry Lockett, 6-foot-1, 255-pound defensive tackle, 3-star

Lockett weighed offers from Michigan, Buffalo and UMass before choosing SU. At Springfield Central (Mass.), he’s coming off two straight Division III state championships.

Hayden Nelson, 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive end, 3-star

Nelson, a Wisconsin native, was mainly recruited by new defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds. Nelson never visited Syracuse’s campus in-person, and committed after taking virtual tours.

Malcolm Folk, 6-foot-1, 191-pound safety, 3-star

Folk, SU’s second commit, may play the “rover” position in White’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme. 247 Sports ranks him as the 56th best safety in the class and the 22nd recruit in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Kendall Long, 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver, 3-star

Long, the 19th best class of 2021 recruits in South Carolina, committed to Syracuse on May 5. He was mainly recruited by assistant head coach Justin Lustig and linebackers coach Chris Achuff.

Josh Hough, 6-foot-2, 235-pound running back, 3-star

Hough became the first skill position player in the class when he committed on April 20. The Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania native is 247 Sports’ 117th best running back in the class.

Landon Morris, 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end, 3-star

Morris committed to Syracuse on May 12, becoming the eighth member of the class and sixth three-star commit. Morris plays at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. In the highlights of his announcement video, he displays an impressive catch radius and leaping ability. According to 247 Sports, Morris is the 35th best prospect in Illinois.

Malik Matthew, 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker, 3-star

As the No. 6 overall prospect in New York, per 247 Sports, Matthew is the second highly touted in-state commit for the Syracuse class. 247Sports also ranks him the 89th outside linebacker of the cycle. Matthew attends Herbert H. Lehman High School in the Bronx and chose Syracuse over Rutgers and Boston College. Matthew was primarily recruited by Nick Monroe, Syracuse’s secondary coach.

Austin Roon, 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker, 3-star

Roon is rated as the second-best outside linebacker in Michigan and the No. 23 prospect in the state for 2021. He attends Byron Center, a school in West Michigan close to Grand Rapids, and selected Syracuse over offers including Arizona State, Ohio Buffalo. Roon was mainly recruited by new defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Vince Reynolds.

“Syracuse made me feel like a family,” Roon told The Daily Orange. “From the tour to the conversations with coaches, I knew it would be a good fit.”

Austyn Kauhi, 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle, 3-star

Kauhi is rated as the 140th best tackle in the class of 2021. The Honolulu native was recruited by Central Michigan, Hawaii, San Diego State, Fresno State among others. Kauhi was shot up recruiting boards in recent months, receiving all eight of his offers since the beginning of April.

Wes Hoeh, 6-foot-4, 250 pound offensive lineman, 3-star

Hoeh, from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, chose Syracuse over Central Michigan, Bowling Green and Air Force. O-line coach Mike Cavanuagh was the primary recruiter for Hoeh. He’s the second offensive lineman to commit to Syracuse in the past week, joining Austyn Kauhi. Hoeh told 247 Sports that SU’s esteemed business and management programs were also important factors in his decision.

Jaelin Moss, 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive tackle, 0-star

Moss became the first in-state commit of the class on April 30. The Fairport, New York, prospect is cousins with former Syracuse stars Chandler and Arthur Jones, and told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle he’d always wanted to play at Syracuse.

Derek McDonald, 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end, 0-star

McDonald plays both tight end and defensive end, so it’s notable that he was primarily recruited by White. The Atlanta native told 247 Sports he’s interested in pursuing sports journalism, so Syracuse’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications was a factor in his decision.

This list will be updated with additional reporting.