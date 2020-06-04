SU will require all students, faculty to wear face coverings

Syracuse University will require everyone on campus to wear face masks when in the presence of others and institute new social distancing guidelines for shared spaces, an SU official said Wednesday.

The new guidance comes after SU faculty and staff began a phased return to campus Wednesday. Faculty returned after nearly three months of remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected 374,085 people in New York state and killed 24,079. SU shifted to remote classes for the end of the spring semester and moved all nonessential campus work online.

SU will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while on campus, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release. SU won’t provide guidance for every scenario but encourages people to wear a mask whenever possible, he said.

SU’s Environmental Health and Safety Services team will provide masks to students, faculty and staff via a mask request form, Haynie said. Any individuals with an underlying health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask can request accommodations through the Office of Equal Opportunity, Inclusion and Resolution Services, he said.

SU is also installing new signage, including floor decals, to promote social distancing and other public health measures, Haynie said. Signage will be concentrated around building entrances, dining centers and meeting spaces, he said.

The university will “ramp up” signage installation as the fall semester, set to begin on Aug. 24, approaches, Haynie said. SU has previously announced it will follow an advanced schedule for the fall, with students departing campus before Thanksgiving.

Haynie also provided updates about retrieving belongings from university housing.

Students were allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings starting May 30 and can continue to do so until June 14, Haynie said. SU will box and store the belongings of any student unable to return to campus by June 14, he said.