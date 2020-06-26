Some staff members, contractors responsible for dorm thefts, SU says

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University staff members and contractors who helped pack up student belongings while in-person instruction was suspended are likely responsible for a series of thefts, university officials announced Friday.

More than 100 SU students reported missing items when they returned to campus to move belongings out of their dorm rooms. Students who were unable to move out after the suspension of in-person classes were allowed to retrieve belongings from May 30 to June 14.

The university gave staff members and independent contractors access to dorm rooms during the suspension of on-campus instruction, said Robert Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, and Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado in a campus-wide email. It is likely staff members and contractors were responsible for the thefts reported by students and families that returned to campus during the move-out window.

“It is clear we failed to have the proper processes, procedures and protocols in place at the time to support this effort,” Hradsky and Maldonado said. “We apologize for the added stress this failure has created for our students and their families.”

DPS will proceed with plans to install cameras in the elevators, stairwells and common areas of all residence halls, they said. In response to the thefts, SU has restricted access to main desks and residence hall storage areas. DPS officers will also continue to perform regular property checks.

DPS and the Syracuse Police Department continue to investigate the missing items and are implementing new safety measures for the fall semester, Hradsky and Maldonado said.

The university is also developing additional security plans for fall arrival as they anticipate many students will opt to ship belongings.

Students who have not yet moved out will have the option to retrieve their belongings before July 27. Belongings left in residence halls after that date will be considered “abandoned.”