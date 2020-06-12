NCAA encourages no athletic activities on Election Day

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The idea for no athletic activities on Election Day started with Georgia Tech’s Eric Reveno. A men’s basketball assistant coach, Reveno typed out a series of tweets on June 2 calling for Nov. 3, 2020 to become an NCAA mandatory day off — encouraging athletes to register to vote and helping them become actively engaged citizens.

Two days later, Georgia Tech announced that nine of its teams would implement Reveno’s idea, which was quickly gaining traction. Men’s basketball teams from Oregon and Gonzaga showed support, while also calling for action from other schools. And on Friday, the NCAA announced in a statement that it encourages Election Day as a day off “so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens.”

“The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement,” the statement said. “We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights.”

We need to make the federal election day, November 3, 2020 a NCAA mandatory "off" day. Legislate to support student-athlete participation. @ncaa @nabc1927 — Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) June 2, 2020

It’s one of several movements by athletic departments and collegiate teams across the country in response to George Floyd’s alleged murder by Minneapolis police. At Missouri, members of the football team organized a walk with other athletic department members from campus to the Boone County Courthouse, where they knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds. At Clemson, football players are organizing a protest through campus on Saturday against systemic racism and police brutality.

And at Syracuse, head coaches and teams released statements and held Zoom calls, while some athletes, including Bourama Sidibe and Elijah Hughes, participated in protests.

“Being on a football team is a privilege, being able to speak your mind in the United States of America is a constitutional right given by our forefathers,” football head coach Dino Babers said on Thursday’s Zoom conference. “I don’t think you can take that away from anybody…They want to make a difference. My job as the grandfather of the group is to give them the knowledge.”

When Syracuse’s Director of Athletics John Wildhack was asked whether Syracuse would cancel Election Day practices during his Thursday press conference, he said there was consideration. Babers said they’d have to get “someone on the team to really twist my arm if we’re not going to practice on a Tuesday.”



Both, though, acknowledged that athletes would have the opportunity to vote. Other events such as voter registration drives might be another way for the athletic department to get involved, Wildhack said.