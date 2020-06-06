Live updates: Over 1,000 people march in Black Lives Matter protest

Black Lives Matter organizers stood on the steps of Syracuse City Hall Saturday afternoon to continue protesting police brutality and the alleged murder of George Floyd.

Protesters in Syracuse have continued for eight consecutive days in response to the alleged murder of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers present during Floyd’s death have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting murder.

The demonstrations have been largely peaceful with the exception of a clash between protesters and the police on Saturday night. Protesters have said they will march in the city for 40 days.

4:25 p.m.

The crowd stops near Hanover Square and forms a circle around protesters climbing a fountain dedicated to Christopher Columbus.

One organizer said that people were upset about looting at protests, but Columbus looted lands.

4:06 p.m.

Protesters stop and take a knee on West Washington Street, some with their fists raised.

They link arms as they continue t0 march, passing South Franklin Street.

3:56 p.m.

The crowd is marching from curb to curb in downtown Syracuse. Some link arms as protesters begin to chant Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s names.

“The violence stops here y’all,” one protester said.

3:42 p.m.

The crowd, now passing the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office, chants, “This is what democracy looks like.”

3:38 p.m.

Organizers decide to march, chanting, “no justice, no peace.” Another group turns onto South State Street to join the march as the crowd cheers.

3:28 p.m.

Protesters are discussing their next moves. While the rally has a greater attendance today than it may on any other day, Chaplin said they should consider organizers’ safety.

“Our patience is thin, but it’s a game,” Chaplin said. “If we can take 40 days and get something done, and the rest of the nation can see how we did it, maybe this could start a trend.”

3:14 p.m

Hundreds gather at the Last Chance for Change march in a park near East Adams Street. The crowd shares a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of Floyd.

The revolution has started and won’t stop, Rev. H. Bernard Alex said at the march.

“They want us to be divided, but we won’t split up,” he said.

2:53 p.m.

The crowd echoes the chants of an organizer, “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win.”

“We must love and protect one another. We have nothing to lose but our chance,” they chant.

The crowd at City Hall appears to be disbanding.

2:50 p.m.

One organizer discusses the lack of action and justice from elected officials. Everybody takes issue with looting on a country built on stolen land, an organizer said.

“The money is there, the political will is not,” they said.

2:42 p.m.

Syracuse University student organizers with #NotAgainSU are attending the rally. The movement, led by Black students, formed in response to at least 32 hate crimes or hate incidents that occurred at or near SU since early November.

2:36 p.m.

The crowd shares a moment of silence, raising fists and signs.

“That was one minute,” a protester said. Imagine not being able to breathe for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, like George Floyd, they said.

2:22 p.m.

Last Chance for Change organizers join the rally. Organizer Curtis Chaplin addresses the crowd, raising their fists. He thanked Black Lives Matter for organizing the rally.

“I’m delighted to see this many people,” he said. “We are marching for every single person in our city who has suffered from police brutality, who is still suffering from police brutality.”

Last Chance for Change is marching for the 8th consecutive day as the Black Lives Matter rally continues at City Hall.

2:13 p.m.

Emily NaPier Singletary of Unchained said her husband, a Black man, is serving 20 years in state prison. She discusses the parole system and those who have died in prisons and correctional facilities.

She encourages the crowd to chant “Black Lives Matter” loud enough for people in prisons to hear.

2:01 p.m.

An organizer said all Black lives matter, discussing the dangers her son, who has Downs syndrome, may encounter with police.

“If your revolution is not intersectional it’s not a revolution,” they said. “When we engage with the criminal justice system, it’s never just.”

1:36 p.m.

Yusuf Abdul-Qadir of the New York Civil Liberties Union addresses the crowd. He discusses 50-a, which he calls an uncivil law.

New York Civil Rights Law 50-a protects the performance evaluation records of police officers, fire fighters and corrections officers from being released. Following protests across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed legislation to make police personnel records more transparent.

This country was built on the backs of Black people, Abdul-Qadir said. The community needs to radically change the role of police and remove them from society, he said.

1:25 p.m.

One protester, who’s a senior in high school, demands that Syracuse City School District terminate its contract with Syracuse Police Department and reject use of metal detectors and surveillance tech.

“You know what would make me feel safe at school? Counselors and teachers who look like me,” they said.

“Look around, Syracuse. The young people have a voice,” Nitch Jones, an organizer, said. “We’re going to continue to back our young people, because they are leaders of today.”

1:04 p.m.

Hundreds gather for the rally outside City Hall. Police officers, some wearing riot gear, block off several streets.

Protesters on the steps of City Hall begin to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while some join in and cheer.

“Let us march on,” they sing.