Defender Lindsay Eastwood signs with NWHL’s Toronto Six

Former Syracuse defender Lindsay Eastwood signed a contract with the Toronto Six to continue her career professionally. The two-time Orange captain almost had her career ended by a rare autoimmune disease before her freshman year, but came back to eventually lead Syracuse to its first ever College Hockey America championship in 2019.

“Lindsay leaves Syracuse as one of its all-time most accomplished players,” head coach Paul Flanagan said. “She is an exceptional leader who made her presence known at both ends of the ice. She not only was one of the CHA’s best defenders, but a prolific scorer from the blue line.”

This season, Eastwood led all Syracuse defenders with 28 points and tied for the team lead with Abby Moloughney. Those 28 points also tied a program record for most in a single season by a defender, and a large part of that was Eastwood’s team-high 20 assists. She also chipped in with eight goals from the blue line, bringing her career total to 23 — a new school record by a defender.

A two-way defender, Eastwood earned minutes on the Orange’s first defensive pairing, and the power play and penalty kill unite. She recorded her first career hat trick in the 2019 CHA tournament semifinals against over Mercyhurst, a win that propelled the Orange to the finals and eventually their first NCAA tournament appearance.

The reigning CHA Best Defenseman and All-CHA first team honoree leaves the Orange second all-time in points by a blue liner with 75. The Kanata, Ontario native will be back in Canada playing for the Toronto Six during its inaugural NWHL season.

“I am extremely honored and excited to sign with the Toronto Six, as being a professional hockey player has been my dream since I was a little girl,” Eastwood said. “As a Canadian, getting to be a part of the first Canadian team in the NWHL is very special, especially since we are one of the only professional women’s sports teams in the country. I can’t wait to hit the ice with my new teammates and compete for the Isobel Cup.”