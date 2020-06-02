Football players to return to campus, begin voluntary workouts June 8

Football players will return to campus and begin voluntary workouts next Monday, Syracuse Athletics announced in a press release. It’ll be the team’s first time on campus together since all athletic activities were canceled on March 12 after three spring practices.

Previously, the NCAA approved voluntary activities starting June 1 with adequate safety measures and cooperation with local and state governments. Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson will also begin workouts June 8, but brought football players back June 1 for a one-week social distancing period. The Southeastern Conference will also begin workouts June 8.

Syracuse’s voluntary workouts, in advance of Aug. 5’s preseason training camp, will be held with strict safety guidelines that follow the recommendations of public health and government officials.

“We are committed to partnering with health experts and complying with Onondaga County and New York state public health policies,” Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in the press release.

“We are confident that we can minimize risk of viral transmission among staff and student-athletes while at the same time restoring some sense of normalcy to our training and preparation schedule. We believe that if we are cautious and diligent, and care for each other, we will be able to keep our student-athletes safe during the summer months and prepare them physically and mentally for top performance,” Wildhack added.

Upon returning to campus, every athlete will be tested for COVID-19. A positive test could yield an isolation period until a negative result or up to 14 days, the release said.

The first phase of SU’s plan also includes athletes being grouped in “pods” of at most 10 people based on housing assignments. Members of each pod will only be permitted contact with themselves in the first phase and will have designated staff members. In the next phases — likely implemented in July — the groups will grow in size until they make up the entire team.

While training, social distancing measures will be enforced in the weight room and athletic facilities. Athletes will be expected to maintain six feet of distance in facilities and access to the athletic training room will be limited to essential medical care.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and the campus and Central New York communities is my top priority. Period. We will be rigorous in the testing and monitoring of our student-athletes, and my staff and I will be working diligently to educate our team on prevention and detection,” head coach Dino Babers said.

The school also appointed senior deputy of athletics Herman Frazier as the infection control officer, the point man for anyone who thinks they might have COVID-19 symptoms. Frazier’s responsibilities include working with the university’s infection response team and making sure all screen protocols — such as daily temperature checks — are followed. Frazier has worked as a college sports administrator since 1979, but has no experience in medicine or public health.

On June 3, Syracuse University will welcome back some faculty and staff members as part of a phased reopening ahead of the accelerated residential fall semester. In Onondaga County, where there have been over 2,100 positive COVID-19 cases and at least 141 deaths, retail stores, offices and hair salons have started to reopen under New York’s phase two.