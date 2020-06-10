DPS receives 75 reports of missing items from students retrieving dorm belongings

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Department of Public Safety has received about 75 reports of missing items from students and families retrieving belongings from Syracuse University residence halls, a DPS spokesperson said Wednesday.

DPS’ crime log lists burglaries and larceries at Lawrinson, Ernie Davis, Watson, Haven, Shaw and Sadler halls, as well as the Brewster/Boland/Brockway Complex. Several parents and students have also reported missing personal belongings and alleged thefts on social media.

DPS is actively investigating the reports, said Christine Weber, public information and internal communications officer, in a statement to The Daily Orange. Weber in the statement did not specify any residence halls where missing personal belongings had been reported.

“The University is in touch with impacted students and their families and will continue to communicate with them as the investigation continues,” Weber said.

SU allowed students to return to campus before March 22 to retrieve belongings after announcing during spring break that it would transition to online classes for the rest of the semester. The university later invited students to return to campus between May 30 and June 14 to retrieve their belongings from residence halls.

The DPS crime logs show a string of reported burglaries and larcenies during the university’s move-out period. The logs list 9 reported burglaries on May 30 alone.