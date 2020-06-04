Syracuse lands 2021 4-star recruit Benny Williams

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

One day after four-star 2020 center Frank Anselem committed, the Orange landed 2021 four-star forward Benny Williams.

Williams, who chose SU over Maryland, Georgetown and Miami, said in his Instagram decision video “I am excited to play for coach Boeheim in front of the best fans in the country in the greatest arena in college basketball.”

A Potomac, Maryland native, Williams said he started playing basketball at the Bowie Boys and Girls Club. At St. Andrews Episcopal High School, he became his class’s best prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-8 small forward is the 47th ranked recruit overall in the 2021 class. Syracuse associate head coach Adrian Autry was the primary recruiter for both Williams and Anselem.

Williams is SU’s first verbal commit for the 2021 class.

“I think I can come in and impact the program right away and hopefully lead them to a national championship,” Williams told 247 Sports.