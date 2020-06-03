3 takeaways from Dino Babers’ first media appearance in 4 months

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers spoke to the media for the first time in four months on Tuesday. One day after he released a statement on the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, Babers elaborated on his comments and dissected his recent conversations with SU. Syracuse also called about 65 players back to campus on Tuesday for voluntary workouts, following COVID-19 tests.

Here are some takeaways from his first press conference since February.

Babers details process to releasing statement

Babers is notoriously soft-spoken when it comes to racial issues — he wants to be viewed as a football coach, not a Black coach. Even during the late 2019 #NotAgainSU protests, Babers chose not to speak publicly and instead discussed the events behind closed doors with his team. But after what’s happened these past few weeks, Babers released a statement.

We are hurting now, but through unity comes the power for true change.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VamwWlagrZ — Dino Babers (@CoachBabersCuse) June 10, 2020

“That was hard for me to do. I had never done anything like that in 34 years,” Babers said of his statement. “When I had a mini Zoom call with all the young men … and they expressed how important it was that I get out there and say something, they brought me to tears.”

Multiple SU players have previously spoken out about racial injustices. In November 2019, junior All-American safety Andre Cisco wore white cleats marked with “#NotAgainSU.” On this ‘baby’ zoom call with a few players, he recognized his role as a Black coach, Babers said. He has not yet had the opportunity to discuss the issue with the entire team.

“Everyone wants to be heard, but I want to be listened too.”

Yes to kneeling, Yes to practice on election day

Many professional players have already come forth to say they will kneel during the national anthem this fall. If a Syracuse player opts to do so, Babers and the SU athletic department said they will not stop players.

“I’m going to always support my players,” Babers said. “As a constitutional right, they can do basically whatever the constitution allows them to do.”

This is the same sentiment that Babers expressed during the November protests on campus. He, along with Director of Athletics John Wildhack, will allow players to use their First Amendment rights to express concern about systematic racism.

Babers would not confirm whether he would cancel practice on election day — like ACC opponent Georgia Tech did — to encourage players to vote. While he didn’t rule out the possibility of pushing back practice until after the polls close, the SU head coach used the oft-quoted phrase, ‘The games you remember are the ones in November.”

During Babers’ tenure, SU has a record of 5-11 in November, partially contributing to his lone bowl appearance as head coach of the Orange. Abandoning practice outright on a Tuesday could continue that trend, Babers said.

“I can tell you right now that they’re going to have an opportunity to vote,” he said. “They’re going to have to get someone on the team to really twist my arm if we’re not going to practice on a Tuesday … We can still get a lot of things done from a football coaches standpoint, let the polls close and then have some type of practice.”

Recruiting visits most likely to not continue

The COVID-19 pandemic has not halted Syracuse’s plans to recruit. In the past four months, 10 players in the class of 2021 committed to Syracuse — and one in the class of 2020 — with most having never set foot on campus for an official visit. SU has instead relied upon virtual tours, phone calls and mailing to entice high schooler recruits. Babers doesn’t see that trend ending any time soon, even as voluntary workouts resume.

“I’m anticipating that we will not bring young men from all across the country to campus,” Babers said. “It’s kind of going back to old school.”

Instead, the coaching staff will rely on watching hours of tape and calling high school coaches and other local experts who have seen them play. Syracuse’s 2021 class is ranked last in the ACC, according to 247sports.com. Without combines and visits, Babers is not denying the difficulty of the process.

“We feel really good about where we’re at in the recruiting process,” Babers said.