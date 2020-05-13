UU sells T-shirts to support COVID-19 relief funds

University Union is holding a T-shirt fundraiser to support two coronavirus relief funds.

The proceeds will be split equally between the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund and the Central New York COVID-19 Community Support Fund, which support music professionals and members of the local community, respectively.

UU canceled all in-person events, including Mayfest and Block Party, for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. UU has since hosted a variety of virtual events, including concerts with King Princess and Kaytranada.

Students typically receive a free T-shirt with their Block Party ticket, but can purchase commemorative T-shirts due to the event’s cancellation, UU wrote in a press release.

The T-shirts will be sold through the Syracuse University Bookstore from May 13 to May 27. The shirts cost $8 each, with UU covering the shipping fees. Customers should expect shipping delays because COVID-19 may impact manufacturing timelines, according to the release.