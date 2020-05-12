A look at the Syracuse 8 boycott 50 years later

We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

Featuring “SETTING THE STAGE: Syracuse 8’s legacy lies in progress, evolution in athlete activism,” “‘FLASHBACK’: 50 years after boycott, Syracuse 8 sees parallels in #NotAgainSU movement,” and “ALL LOVE: After being written out of history, Syracuse 8’s forgiveness defines them” by Danny Emerman. Our host is Moriah Humiston. Our executive producer is Elizabeth Kauma. Our producers are Luca Serio, Calvin Dudley, and JJ Tanaka. Thanks to Danny Emerman for the sound and Jacy Cola for all the help editing this week.