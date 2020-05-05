Get to know Syracuse’s class of 2021 football commits

Terry Lockett became the first commit of Syracuse football’s 2021 class on March 22. Lockett, a 3-star defensive tackle from Springfield, Massachusetts, promised to recruit more prospects, using social media to add more high school juniors to Syracuse.

“I’m just thankful to start the process at Syracuse, and hopefully other people will come along and join the family, because this is something special that Syracuse is building,” Lockett said.

Six more commits have since followed Lockett. Many have communicated with SU coaches via videoconference and have taken virtual campus tours due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of May 5, Syracuse’s 2021 class is ranked 11th out of 14 Atlantic Coast Conference teams by 247 Sports. Here’s an overview of each of their verbal commits:

Terry Lockett, 6-foot-1, 255-pound defensive tackle, 3-star

Lockett weighed offers from Michigan, Buffalo and UMass before choosing SU. At Springfield Central (Mass.), he’s coming off two straight Division III state championships.

Hayden Nelson, 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive end, 3-star

Nelson, a Wisconsin native, was mainly recruited by new defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds. Nelson never visited Syracuse’s campus in-person, and committed after taking virtual tours.

Malcolm Folk, 6-foot-1, 191-pound safety, 3-star

Folk, SU’s second commit, may play the “rover” position in White’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme. 247 Sports ranks him as the 56th best safety in the class and the 22nd recruit in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Kendall Long, 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver, 3-star

Long, the 19th best class of 2021 recruits in South Carolina, committed to Syracuse on May 5. He was mainly recruited by assistant head coach Justin Lustig and linebackers coach Chris Achuff.

Josh Hough, 6-foot-2, 235-pound running back, 3-star

Hough became the first skill position player in the class when he committed on April 20. The Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania native is 247 Sports’ 117th best running back in the class.

Jaelin Moss, 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive tackle, 0-star

Moss became the first in-state commit of the class on April 30. The Fairport, New York, prospect is cousins with former Syracuse stars Chandler and Arthur Jones, and told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle he’d always wanted to play at Syracuse.

Derek McDonald, 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end, 0-star

McDonald plays both tight end and defensive end, so it’s notable that he was primarily recruited by White. The Atlanta native told 247 Sports he’s interested in pursuing sports journalism, so Syracuse’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications was a factor in his decision.