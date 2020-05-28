SU will limit class sizes to 30, require face masks on campus

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will limit the size of on-campus classes in the fall to maintain social distancing between students, a university official said Thursday.

Classes and meetings in the fall will generally not exceed 30 individuals or half the stated capacity of a given room, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovations, in a campus-wide email. The university may hold larger meetings in areas that can accommodate six feet of distance between people, Haynie said.

This policy is one of many that SU will implement to prevent the transmission of coronavirus when on-campus classes resume on August 24.

“These policies and actions, among others, will be taken by Syracuse University to protect and maintain the health and well-being of our campus community,” Haynie said.

The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected 366,733 in New York state and killed 23,722. Onondaga County has 1,992 positive cases of the virus and 129 have died.

The university will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face masks or coverings while on campus, Haynie said. Students, faculty and staff will undergo routine temperature checks and the university will conduct random COVID-19 screenings throughout the semester, he said. SU has previously stated it will test all students for the virus upon arrival on campus.

The university will also require all students to be immunized for the flu to better determine which individuals have contracted COVID-19.

SU will provide working arrangements for any individual who is at high risk for severe complications from the virus, including those who are 65 or older, Haynie said. Students who are exposed to the virus will take classes remotely while quarantined in a designated residential facility, Haynie said.

The university will also continue some travel restrictions, Haynie said. He did not specify what these restrictions will mean for international students or SU study abroad programs scheduled for the fall.

Other measures the university will implement include running an accessible point-of-care rapid testing facility for students, monitoring residence hall wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 and deploying a contact tracing program if the virus appears on campus, Haynie said.

“While it is unreasonable to assume that we can entirely eliminate the risk of student, faculty or staff exposure to the COVID-19 disease, we are confident that our strategy is comprehensive and informed by the best public health information and guidance currently available,” Haynie said.